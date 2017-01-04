Property values jump

New BC Assessment figures released

By on January 4, 2017

Island property owners will be receiving their 2017 notices of assessment in the mail during the coming week, with an upward trend in values reflecting the past year’s strong housing market. “The majority of residential home assessments within the region are shifting between plus-five to plus-25 per cent compared to last year’s assessments,” regional assessor   MORE

 Aaron and Kaiti Luyt with daughter Layla, who was born with a rare — and as yet undiagnosed — genetic neurological disease.

Island family seeks support

By on January 4, 2017

Salt Spring’s Severn family is reaching out to the community to help provide opportunities for two-and-a-half-year-old Layla Luyt to grow and thrive while living with a rare genetic neurological disease. A GoFundMe campaign has the   MORE

Salt Spring Commons project hits hurdle

By on January 4, 2017

Salt Spring Community Services’ plan to build affordable market housing at Bishop’s Walk has been delayed while amendments to its housing agreement with the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee go through the required process. The   MORE

Nominations open for five trustee seats

By on January 4, 2017

With the nomination period for new fire district trustees underway since Tuesday, fire chair Mitch Forest suggests budget familiarity, a sound grasp of management, accountability and a willingness to negotiate will figure prominently in the   MORE

Micro-loans for sustainability

By on January 4, 2017

Whether you dream of building pathways, repurposing discarded items or charting a new energy future, the Transition Salt Spring Enterprise Cooperative offers a path to a more environmentally friendly island. The member-driven organization has contributed   MORE

 Scene from Dance Temple at Beaver Point Hall held on Thursday evenings. Beginning this month, Dance Temple will add to its offerings with a 55-plus session at the Salt Spring Wellness Centre and a Monday evening gathering that includes a sharing circle at Beaver Point Hall.

Dance Temple expands

By on January 4, 2017

The Dance Temple collective is celebrating more than half a decade in operation with two new offerings to begin this month. “With over six years up and running, Dance Temple has become a sanctuary for   MORE

 Photograph called Solitude by Wendy Rosier is among those in the Salt Spring Photography Club's January show in the lobby at ArtSpring.

Photo club opens show

By on January 4, 2017

The Salt Spring Photography Club hosts its annual lobby show at ArtSpring beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. This show is an opportunity for photo club members to submit any image the photographer   MORE

Manuela De Medeiros exhibits at The Point

By on December 28, 2016

The Point Gallery begins 2017 by celebrating some excellent work of the previous year, with an exhibition featuring results of an artist-in-residence program. Gallery owner and curator Margaret Day said 2016 was a rewarding year   MORE

Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads

By on January 6, 2017

In mid-December, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as part   MORE

 Susan and Julia Grace bid farewell to their MoonStruck Organic Cheese business.

Moonstruck closes farm gate

By on January 4, 2017

Salt Spring cheesemakers Julia Grace and Susan Grace have developed a knack for spotting retired dairy farmers visiting the island’s popular Saturday market. They are drawn instinctively to the couple’s cheese stall and melt within   MORE

Editorial – Trustees wanted

By on January 4, 2017

Anyone resolved to engage in local politics this year need not wait long for an opportunity to act as the nomination period opened this week for five vacant trustee positions on the Salt Spring Fire   MORE

 Markuz Wenzel, left, and Herb Otto play the first match in the new Salt Spring Squash Club facility on the golf course property.

Players flock to new court

By on January 4, 2017

About 50 eager squash players welcomed the new year by marking the completion of a decades-long effort to build the island’s first indoor court. Supporters gathered Sunday afternoon to witness the new building’s ceremonial opening   MORE