Women’s march crowd hits 600
Salt Spring joins day of action
Salt Spring Islanders were part of a global movement recognizing the importance of protecting women’s rights on Saturday, with a crowd of 600 moving through the streets of Ganges in a local event supporting the Women’s March on Washington. Salt Spring marchers participated in a wave of pink that stretched across North America and around MORE
NEWS
Islands Trust wants public input on budget
Islands Trust Council has proposed a $7.7-million budget for the coming fiscal year and is inviting the public to comment on it. While proposed spending is up by 5.3 per cent, or $388,000, the money MORE
New well regs dissected
Senior staff with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations found a capacity crowd waiting for them at the Farmers’ Institute meeting room last Wednesday for an information session on new groundwater licensing MORE
CRD takes over Manson Road rights
Members of the public will potentially have more say and more insight into decisions governing the use of Manson Road following a successful bid by the Capital Regional District to take over its jurisdiction, but MORE
BUSINESS
Nursery fans create fund
A group of Salt Spring residents concerned about the survival of Fraser’s Thimble Farms has initiated a rainwater storage fund for the Southey Point nursery that’s been in business for 45 years. World renowned for MORE
LIFESTYLES
GISS storms robotics world
An exciting new program at Gulf Islands Secondary School has participants buzzing about competing in a global robotics competition set to take place in Calgary in early April. The 22 members of the CyberScorpions robotics MORE
ENTERTAINMENT
Guitar quartet performs
For the Canadian Guitar Quartet performing at ArtSpring on Monday, Jan. 30, the title says it all: four young Canadian men playing guitars in a bewitching genre-melding style. Julien Bisaillon, Renaud Côte-Giguère, Bruno Roussel and MORE
Concert band shares colour
When early December snow and freezing temperatures visited B.C.’s south coast, one of the casualties was the Salt Spring Concert Band’s winter concert called Colour Wheel set for Dec. 9. “The band was primed and MORE
NEWS ROUND-UP:
Your guide to everything posted in the past seven days
BLOGS
LINE DRIVE
Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads
In mid-December, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as part MORE
COMMUNITY
Regional quilt unveiled
A massive project involving 33 quilters has successfully brought an impressive new textile artwork to the Capital Regional District office in Victoria, where the CRD 50th Anniversary Quilt now has a prominent place. The CRD MORE
OPINION
Viewpoint: World needs fire to birth a phoenix
Most of us develop abstract notions of pure good and pure evil. We never encounter them in real life. Instead, experience reveals a spectrum of human behaviour from best to worst. We live in the MORE
SPORTS
Sneakers runners impress
With 2016 having come to a close, the Salt Spring Island Sneakers can confirm both national and provincial top-five age group rankings for race performances over the year. Among these are 14 first-place national rankings, MORE