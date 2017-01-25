Women’s march crowd hits 600

Salt Spring's Women's March in Support of the Women's March on Washington.

Salt Spring joins day of action

By on January 25, 2017

Salt Spring Islanders were part of a global movement recognizing the importance of protecting women's rights on Saturday, with a crowd of 600 moving through the streets of Ganges in a local event supporting the Women's March on Washington. Salt Spring marchers participated in a wave of pink that stretched across North America and around

NEWS

Islands Trust wants public input on budget

By on January 25, 2017

Islands Trust Council has proposed a $7.7-million budget for the coming fiscal year and is inviting the public to comment on it. While proposed spending is up by 5.3 per cent, or $388,000, the money

Groundwater use slide used in MFLNRO presentation at the Farmers' Institute on Jan. 18.

New well regs dissected

By on January 25, 2017

Senior staff with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations found a capacity crowd waiting for them at the Farmers' Institute meeting room last Wednesday for an information session on new groundwater licensing

CRD takes over Manson Road rights

By on January 20, 2017

Members of the public will potentially have more say and more insight into decisions governing the use of Manson Road following a successful bid by the Capital Regional District to take over its jurisdiction, but

BUSINESS
 Ready to collect funds drop-by-drop for an additional rainwater storage system at Fraser’s Thimble Farms are, from left, landscapers Daphne Taylor and Lorraine Hamilton, water storage expert Sharon Bywater, conservationist Nina Raginsky, Transition Salt Spring past-president Andrew Haigh, salmon enhancement biologist Kathy Reimer, master gardener/author Linda Gilkeson, landscaper Michael Howell and Kristin Peebles of Constant Connection.

Nursery fans create fund

By on January 25, 2017

A group of Salt Spring residents concerned about the survival of Fraser's Thimble Farms has initiated a rainwater storage fund for the Southey Point nursery that's been in business for 45 years. World renowned for

LIFESTYLES
 From left, Thomas Boland, Andrew Chan and Patrick Little inspect “robot parts” given to their team at a recent BCIT robotics competition.

GISS storms robotics world

By on January 18, 2017

An exciting new program at Gulf Islands Secondary School has participants buzzing about competing in a global robotics competition set to take place in Calgary in early April. The 22 members of the CyberScorpions robotics

ENTERTAINMENT
 The Canadian Guitar Quartet is set to perform at ArtSpring on Monday, Jan. 30.

Guitar quartet performs

By on January 25, 2017

For the Canadian Guitar Quartet performing at ArtSpring on Monday, Jan. 30, the title says it all: four young Canadian men playing guitars in a bewitching genre-melding style. Julien Bisaillon, Renaud Côte-Giguère, Bruno Roussel and

Salt Spring Concert Band after last year's winter concert.

Concert band shares colour

By on January 25, 2017

When early December snow and freezing temperatures visited B.C.'s south coast, one of the casualties was the Salt Spring Concert Band's winter concert called Colour Wheel set for Dec. 9. "The band was primed and

NEWS ROUND-UP:

Your guide to everything posted in the past seven days

BLOGS

LINE DRIVE

Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads

By on January 6, 2017

In mid-December, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as part

COMMUNITY
 Salt Spring’s electoral area director Wayne McIntyre holds the Salt Spring panel of the CRD 50th Anniversary Quilt. Fabric artist Karen Tottman created the market-themed art piece.

Regional quilt unveiled

By on January 25, 2017

A massive project involving 33 quilters has successfully brought an impressive new textile artwork to the Capital Regional District office in Victoria, where the CRD 50th Anniversary Quilt now has a prominent place. The CRD

OPINION

Viewpoint: World needs fire to birth a phoenix

By on January 25, 2017

Most of us develop abstract notions of pure good and pure evil. We never encounter them in real life. Instead, experience reveals a spectrum of human behaviour from best to worst. We live in the

SPORTS
 Sneakers running club members with medals and ribbons.

Sneakers runners impress

By on January 25, 2017

With 2016 having come to a close, the Salt Spring Island Sneakers can confirm both national and provincial top-five age group rankings for race performances over the year. Among these are 14 first-place national rankings,