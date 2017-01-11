NEWS

Unusually cold weather and greater reliance on wood heat resulted in multiple calls for Salt Spring Fire-Rescue during the first week of 2017. The department responded to three separate chimney fires in a single week MORE

Concerns about the implications of derelict vessels on the island’s shoreline have again resurfaced following the sinking of an abandoned sailboat last week near Walker Hook. “Nothing is beyond repair but, I’m sorry to say, MORE

Public input is wanted this month into BC Ferries’ plan to introduce two new vessels in 2019 and retire the aging Howe Sound Queen and North Island Princess. The plan is to begin fleet standardization MORE

Whether you dream of building pathways, repurposing discarded items or charting a new energy future, the Transition Salt Spring Enterprise Cooperative offers a path to a more environmentally friendly island. The member-driven organization has contributed MORE

Think you know Salt Spring? Ever wondered what makes this island of 10,000 very different souls tick? What it’s got, and what it needs? Have you thought about the issues that most concern islanders? Are MORE

The Salt Spring National Art Prize (SSNAP) kicked off its second, biennial art competition with a media event in Victoria as submissions opened Thursday. Eight awards totalling $30,000 are available to be won by Canadian MORE

The Salt Spring Photo Club show in the ArtSpring lobby this month is a great place to see how different people can use more or less the same tools to produce completely unique forms of MORE