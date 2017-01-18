- Home
Four step up for fire board
Seats filled by acclamation
The Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District will soon get back to business thanks to four individuals who’ve stepped forward to serve as trustees. Martin Christopher Budd, Mary Lynn Hetherington, Howard Martin Holzapfel and Per Svendsen will be elected by acclamation to fill four of the fire district’s five vacant seats, said Tony Kennedy, the MORE
NEWS
CRD takes over Manson Road rights
Members of the public will potentially have more say and more insight into decisions governing the use of Manson Road following a successful bid by the Capital Regional District to take over its jurisdiction, but MORE
Life rings for beaches
Swimmers at four popular lakeside beaches will have extra safety equipment on hand next summer thanks to a partnership between the Salt Spring Lions and the Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission. PARC decided in MORE
PARC looks at park reno schedule
The Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission has wrapped up an extensive public consultation and planning process for its new master plan for Centennial Park, but commissioners have requested a little more fine-tuning before they MORE
BUSINESS
Micro-loans for sustainability
Whether you dream of building pathways, repurposing discarded items or charting a new energy future, the Transition Salt Spring Enterprise Cooperative offers a path to a more environmentally friendly island. The member-driven organization has contributed MORE
LIFESTYLES
GISS storms robotics world
An exciting new program at Gulf Islands Secondary School has participants buzzing about competing in a global robotics competition set to take place in Calgary in early April. The 22 members of the CyberScorpions robotics MORE
ENTERTAINMENT
Students share 1984 reality
Gulf Islands Secondary and Second Story Theatre produced one of their more serious and adult-oriented efforts to date in an adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984, which ran at ArtSpring on Thursday and Friday. With much MORE
SSNAP events launched
The Salt Spring National Art Prize (SSNAP) kicked off its second, biennial art competition with a media event in Victoria as submissions opened Thursday. Eight awards totalling $30,000 are available to be won by Canadian MORE
NEWS ROUND-UP:
Your guide to everything posted in the past seven days
BLOGS
LINE DRIVE
Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads
In mid-December, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as part MORE
COMMUNITY
February Festival launched
Salt Spring and the other Gulf Islands are an easy sell for visitors in the high season. But the folks at Salt Spring Tourism want to see more visitors on local doorsteps in February. For MORE
OPINION
Viewpoint – Powerful play from GISS students
By VAL KONIG As soon as I read last week’s Driftwood article about the upcoming adaptation of Orwell’s 1984, I determined to attend. For a person who avoids watching the news as a self-protective measure MORE
SPORTS
VI teams top tourney
At the 12th annual Nairn Howe Memorial Basketball Tournament hosted by Gulf Islands Secondary School, the GISS senior boys team couldn’t recover from two tough losses on the opening day Thursday. After dropping their first MORE