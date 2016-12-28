- Home
Public health nurses win B.C. award
Calico Chang and Jenny Redpath strengthen island bonds
Salt Spring Island’s public health nurses Calico Chang and Jenny Redpath have been honoured by their profession, receiving the Phyllis M. Baird Memorial Award from the Public Health Association of B.C. on Dec. 12. The Baird Award is given to a community health nurse practising in a rural area of B.C. who demonstrates excellence in MORE
NEWS
Fire damages Beaver Point home
Salt Spring Island Fire-Rescue crews had a busy afternoon and evening on Boxing Day, with a house fire followed in short order by three vehicle accidents. Crews were called to the structure fire in the MORE
Eager bud challenges record
As many island residents grappled with icy driveways and frosty front steps over the holidays, folks near Beddis Beach heralded the island’s first signs of spring. Banana Joe Clemente, an employee with Salt Spring’s Parks MORE
Fire trustee nominations sought
The Salt Spring Fire Protection District plans to get back to business early in 2017 as nominations for five vacant board positions will be accepted between Jan. 3 and 13. Nominees must be aged 18 MORE
BUSINESS
Business accelerator program offers third event
At a loss for what to do during the down time between Christmas and New Year’s? Why not use the holiday lull to add some inspiration to your small business dreams or step up to MORE
LIFESTYLES
Weather watchers share data
Canadians’ all-consuming obsession with the weather gets even more fraught during extreme events such as the West Coast’s unusually snowy December this year. Purchase of a personal digital weather station that can measure and collect MORE
ENTERTAINMENT
Manuela De Medeiros exhibits at The Point
The Point Gallery begins 2017 by celebrating some excellent work of the previous year, with an exhibition featuring results of an artist-in-residence program. Gallery owner and curator Margaret Day said 2016 was a rewarding year MORE
Raffi concerts at ArtSpring
Raffi, the internationally known entertainer who lives on Salt Spring Island, is continuing his 40th-anniversary tour this year, and gifting his home community with two special shows on Sunday, Jan. 8. They will run at MORE
NEWS ROUND-UP:
Your guide to everything posted in the past seven days
BLOGS
LINE DRIVE
Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads
Earlier this week, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as MORE
COMMUNITY
Bears take plunge
Salt Spring’s junior roller derby team The Tempest will be hosting this year’s polar bear swim on New Year’s Day, with the lure of pledges enticing them to take the dip in the icy waters MORE
OPINION
Editorial – So long 2016
The final days of 2016 can hopefully offer us the opportunity to stop for a moment, take a breath and reflect. It’s been an emotional 365 days, chockablock with happenings few could have predicted. We’ve MORE
SPORTS
Trail and nature club sets AGM
The Salt Spring Trail and Nature Club annual general meeting will be held at Lions Hall on Thursday, Jan. 26. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with lunch (provided) at noon. A presentation by Peter McAllister on MORE