Four step up for fire board

Seats filled by acclamation

By on January 18, 2017

The Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District will soon get back to business thanks to four individuals who've stepped forward to serve as trustees. Martin Christopher Budd, Mary Lynn Hetherington, Howard Martin Holzapfel and Per Svendsen will be elected by acclamation to fill four of the fire district's five vacant seats, said Tony Kennedy, the

NEWS

CRD takes over Manson Road rights

By on January 20, 2017

Members of the public will potentially have more say and more insight into decisions governing the use of Manson Road following a successful bid by the Capital Regional District to take over its jurisdiction, but

Life ring installed at Weston Lake by private parties last year. With support from the Salt Spring Lions Club, more life rings will be available at island lakes this summer.

Life rings for beaches

By on January 18, 2017

Swimmers at four popular lakeside beaches will have extra safety equipment on hand next summer thanks to a partnership between the Salt Spring Lions and the Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission. PARC decided in

PARC looks at park reno schedule

By on January 18, 2017

The Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission has wrapped up an extensive public consultation and planning process for its new master plan for Centennial Park, but commissioners have requested a little more fine-tuning before they

BUSINESS

Micro-loans for sustainability

By on January 4, 2017

Whether you dream of building pathways, repurposing discarded items or charting a new energy future, the Transition Salt Spring Enterprise Cooperative offers a path to a more environmentally friendly island. The member-driven organization has contributed

LIFESTYLES
 From left, Thomas Boland, Andrew Chan and Patrick Little inspect “robot parts” given to their team at a recent BCIT robotics competition.

GISS storms robotics world

By on January 18, 2017

An exciting new program at Gulf Islands Secondary School has participants buzzing about competing in a global robotics competition set to take place in Calgary in early April. The 22 members of the CyberScorpions robotics

ENTERTAINMENT
 A group of party members show their support for Big Brother in Second Story Theatre’s production of 1984, which ran for two evenings at ArtSpring last week.

Students share 1984 reality

By on January 18, 2017

Gulf Islands Secondary and Second Story Theatre produced one of their more serious and adult-oriented efforts to date in an adaptation of George Orwell's 1984, which ran at ArtSpring on Thursday and Friday. With much

Speakers at the media conference to launch SSNAP 2017 in Victoria, from left, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, Gary Holman; SSNAP 2015 winner, Corrie Peters; SSNAP founding director Ronald T. Crawford; and sponsor of the Jurors’ Choice Awards, Stephen P. Roberts.

SSNAP events launched

By on January 12, 2017

The Salt Spring National Art Prize (SSNAP) kicked off its second, biennial art competition with a media event in Victoria as submissions opened Thursday. Eight awards totalling $30,000 are available to be won by Canadian

NEWS ROUND-UP:

Your guide to everything posted in the past seven days

BLOGS

LINE DRIVE

Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads

By on January 6, 2017

In mid-December, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as part

COMMUNITY
 Vendor Ulrieke Benner talks to patrons at last year's Indoor Market at the Salt Spring Farmers' Institute. This year's version is set for Saturday, Feb. 18.

February Festival launched

By on January 18, 2017

Salt Spring and the other Gulf Islands are an easy sell for visitors in the high season. But the folks at Salt Spring Tourism want to see more visitors on local doorsteps in February. For

OPINION

Viewpoint – Powerful play from GISS students

By on January 18, 2017

By VAL KONIG As soon as I read last week's Driftwood article about the upcoming adaptation of Orwell's 1984, I determined to attend. For a person who avoids watching the news as a self-protective measure

SPORTS
 GISS Scorpions player Abe Green (no. 10) and Max Temmel (no. 13) get ready for the ball against SMU team members at the Nairn Howe Memorial Basketball Tournament.

VI teams top tourney

By on January 18, 2017

At the 12th annual Nairn Howe Memorial Basketball Tournament hosted by Gulf Islands Secondary School, the GISS senior boys team couldn't recover from two tough losses on the opening day Thursday. After dropping their first