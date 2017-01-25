NEWS

Islands Trust Council has proposed a $7.7-million budget for the coming fiscal year and is inviting the public to comment on it. While proposed spending is up by 5.3 per cent, or $388,000, the money MORE

Senior staff with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations found a capacity crowd waiting for them at the Farmers’ Institute meeting room last Wednesday for an information session on new groundwater licensing MORE

Members of the public will potentially have more say and more insight into decisions governing the use of Manson Road following a successful bid by the Capital Regional District to take over its jurisdiction, but MORE

BUSINESS

A group of Salt Spring residents concerned about the survival of Fraser’s Thimble Farms has initiated a rainwater storage fund for the Southey Point nursery that’s been in business for 45 years. World renowned for MORE

LIFESTYLES

An exciting new program at Gulf Islands Secondary School has participants buzzing about competing in a global robotics competition set to take place in Calgary in early April. The 22 members of the CyberScorpions robotics MORE

ENTERTAINMENT

For the Canadian Guitar Quartet performing at ArtSpring on Monday, Jan. 30, the title says it all: four young Canadian men playing guitars in a bewitching genre-melding style. Julien Bisaillon, Renaud Côte-Giguère, Bruno Roussel and MORE

When early December snow and freezing temperatures visited B.C.’s south coast, one of the casualties was the Salt Spring Concert Band’s winter concert called Colour Wheel set for Dec. 9. “The band was primed and MORE