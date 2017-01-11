Weather conditions challenge drivers

A car that apparently lost course near a dip on Robinson Road was one of many vehicles seen by slippery roadsides Monday morning.

Emergency program site offers updates

By on January 11, 2017

Tow-truck operator Ron Dewar’s phone began to ring off the hook again over the weekend as drivers across Salt Spring contended with winter’s latest blast of snow, ice and sleet. “I had a million phone calls but couldn’t do anything because there was nothing you can do,” he said. “It was just solid ice.” Subzero   MORE

NEWS
 Salt Spring Fire-Rescue crews on scene at a Sky Valley Road fire last week.

Cold fuels chimney fires

By on January 11, 2017

Unusually cold weather and greater reliance on wood heat resulted in multiple calls for Salt Spring Fire-Rescue during the first week of 2017. The department responded to three separate chimney fires in a single week   MORE

Derelict vessel on Walker Hook area shoreline.

‘Pirate ship’ adds to debate

By on January 11, 2017

Concerns about the implications of derelict vessels on the island’s shoreline have again resurfaced following the sinking of an abandoned sailboat last week near Walker Hook. “Nothing is beyond repair but, I’m sorry to say,   MORE

Input requested on ferry retirement

By on January 11, 2017

Public input is wanted this month into BC Ferries’ plan to introduce two new vessels in 2019 and retire the aging Howe Sound Queen and North Island Princess. The plan is to begin fleet standardization   MORE

BUSINESS

Micro-loans for sustainability

By on January 4, 2017

Whether you dream of building pathways, repurposing discarded items or charting a new energy future, the Transition Salt Spring Enterprise Cooperative offers a path to a more environmentally friendly island. The member-driven organization has contributed   MORE

LIFESTYLES

Foundation embarks on Vital Signs project

By on January 11, 2017

Think you know Salt Spring? Ever wondered what makes this island of 10,000 very different souls tick? What it’s got, and what it needs? Have you thought about the issues that most concern islanders? Are   MORE

ENTERTAINMENT
 Speakers at the media conference to launch SSNAP 2017 in Victoria, from left, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, Gary Holman; SSNAP 2015 winner, Corrie Peters; SSNAP founding director Ronald T. Crawford; and sponsor of the Jurors’ Choice Awards, Stephen P. Roberts.

SSNAP events launched

By on January 12, 2017

The Salt Spring National Art Prize (SSNAP) kicked off its second, biennial art competition with a media event in Victoria as submissions opened Thursday. Eight awards totalling $30,000 are available to be won by Canadian   MORE

Anna McColm's The Past in the Present, part of the Salt Spring Photography Club’s current exhibit in the ArtSpring lobby.

Diverse images shared

By on January 11, 2017

The Salt Spring Photo Club show in the ArtSpring lobby this month is a great place to see how different people can use more or less the same tools to produce completely unique forms of   MORE

NEWS ROUND-UP:

Your guide to everything posted in the past seven days

BLOGS

LINE DRIVE

Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads

By on January 6, 2017

In mid-December, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as part   MORE

COMMUNITY
 A StoryWalk panel from Scott County Library in Scott City, Kansas. The collaborative program has its Salt Spring launch on Jan. 20.

StoryWalk comes to park

By on January 11, 2017

The love of reading and the joys to be found in the great outdoors are now coming together thanks to a new partnership between the Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission and the Salt Spring   MORE

OPINION

Editorial – Watching the roads

By on January 11, 2017

The early morning grind of the snowplow scraping along the street is a sure sign that Salt Spring drivers need to prepare for another day of winter driving misadventures- — or just stay home. Despite   MORE

SPORTS
 Salt Spring Sneakers club members with latest ribbons and medals.

Sneakers sixth in new year

By on January 10, 2017

The Salt Spring Sneakers are off to a strong start in the annual Vancouver Island Race Series, finishing sixth among more than 40 teams. The squad missed out on a top-five performance by a mere   MORE