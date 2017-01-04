- Home
Property values jump
New BC Assessment figures released
Island property owners will be receiving their 2017 notices of assessment in the mail during the coming week, with an upward trend in values reflecting the past year’s strong housing market. “The majority of residential home assessments within the region are shifting between plus-five to plus-25 per cent compared to last year’s assessments,” regional assessor MORE
NEWS
Island family seeks support
Salt Spring’s Severn family is reaching out to the community to help provide opportunities for two-and-a-half-year-old Layla Luyt to grow and thrive while living with a rare genetic neurological disease. A GoFundMe campaign has the MORE
Salt Spring Commons project hits hurdle
Salt Spring Community Services’ plan to build affordable market housing at Bishop’s Walk has been delayed while amendments to its housing agreement with the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee go through the required process. The MORE
Nominations open for five trustee seats
With the nomination period for new fire district trustees underway since Tuesday, fire chair Mitch Forest suggests budget familiarity, a sound grasp of management, accountability and a willingness to negotiate will figure prominently in the MORE
BUSINESS
Micro-loans for sustainability
Whether you dream of building pathways, repurposing discarded items or charting a new energy future, the Transition Salt Spring Enterprise Cooperative offers a path to a more environmentally friendly island. The member-driven organization has contributed MORE
LIFESTYLES
Dance Temple expands
The Dance Temple collective is celebrating more than half a decade in operation with two new offerings to begin this month. “With over six years up and running, Dance Temple has become a sanctuary for MORE
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo club opens show
The Salt Spring Photography Club hosts its annual lobby show at ArtSpring beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. This show is an opportunity for photo club members to submit any image the photographer MORE
Manuela De Medeiros exhibits at The Point
The Point Gallery begins 2017 by celebrating some excellent work of the previous year, with an exhibition featuring results of an artist-in-residence program. Gallery owner and curator Margaret Day said 2016 was a rewarding year MORE
NEWS ROUND-UP:
Your guide to everything posted in the past seven days
BLOGS
LINE DRIVE
Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads
In mid-December, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as part MORE
COMMUNITY
Moonstruck closes farm gate
Salt Spring cheesemakers Julia Grace and Susan Grace have developed a knack for spotting retired dairy farmers visiting the island’s popular Saturday market. They are drawn instinctively to the couple’s cheese stall and melt within MORE
OPINION
Editorial – Trustees wanted
Anyone resolved to engage in local politics this year need not wait long for an opportunity to act as the nomination period opened this week for five vacant trustee positions on the Salt Spring Fire MORE
SPORTS
Players flock to new court
About 50 eager squash players welcomed the new year by marking the completion of a decades-long effort to build the island’s first indoor court. Supporters gathered Sunday afternoon to witness the new building’s ceremonial opening MORE