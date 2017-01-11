- Home
Weather conditions challenge drivers
Emergency program site offers updates
Tow-truck operator Ron Dewar’s phone began to ring off the hook again over the weekend as drivers across Salt Spring contended with winter’s latest blast of snow, ice and sleet. “I had a million phone calls but couldn’t do anything because there was nothing you can do,” he said. “It was just solid ice.” Subzero MORE
NEWS
Cold fuels chimney fires
Unusually cold weather and greater reliance on wood heat resulted in multiple calls for Salt Spring Fire-Rescue during the first week of 2017. The department responded to three separate chimney fires in a single week MORE
‘Pirate ship’ adds to debate
Concerns about the implications of derelict vessels on the island’s shoreline have again resurfaced following the sinking of an abandoned sailboat last week near Walker Hook. “Nothing is beyond repair but, I’m sorry to say, MORE
Input requested on ferry retirement
Public input is wanted this month into BC Ferries’ plan to introduce two new vessels in 2019 and retire the aging Howe Sound Queen and North Island Princess. The plan is to begin fleet standardization MORE
BUSINESS
Micro-loans for sustainability
Whether you dream of building pathways, repurposing discarded items or charting a new energy future, the Transition Salt Spring Enterprise Cooperative offers a path to a more environmentally friendly island. The member-driven organization has contributed MORE
LIFESTYLES
Foundation embarks on Vital Signs project
Think you know Salt Spring? Ever wondered what makes this island of 10,000 very different souls tick? What it’s got, and what it needs? Have you thought about the issues that most concern islanders? Are MORE
ENTERTAINMENT
SSNAP events launched
The Salt Spring National Art Prize (SSNAP) kicked off its second, biennial art competition with a media event in Victoria as submissions opened Thursday. Eight awards totalling $30,000 are available to be won by Canadian MORE
Diverse images shared
The Salt Spring Photo Club show in the ArtSpring lobby this month is a great place to see how different people can use more or less the same tools to produce completely unique forms of MORE
NEWS ROUND-UP:
Your guide to everything posted in the past seven days
BLOGS
LINE DRIVE
Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads
In mid-December, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as part MORE
COMMUNITY
StoryWalk comes to park
The love of reading and the joys to be found in the great outdoors are now coming together thanks to a new partnership between the Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission and the Salt Spring MORE
OPINION
Editorial – Watching the roads
The early morning grind of the snowplow scraping along the street is a sure sign that Salt Spring drivers need to prepare for another day of winter driving misadventures- — or just stay home. Despite MORE
SPORTS
Sneakers sixth in new year
The Salt Spring Sneakers are off to a strong start in the annual Vancouver Island Race Series, finishing sixth among more than 40 teams. The squad missed out on a top-five performance by a mere MORE