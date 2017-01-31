- Home
Projects updated at HASSI event
Public input invited
With the keywords of input and information on their minds, the Harbour Authority of Salt Spring Island hosted an open house at Lions Hall on Saturday to discuss upcoming and ongoing projects in Salt Spring’s public fishing harbours. These projects range from a floatplane dock reconfiguration, floatplane waiting room construction, expansion and renovation of the MORE
NEWS
Bog stench uncovered
Salt Spring’s recent pattern of summer drought and above-average precipitation in the fall and winter may have brought about a peculiarly smelly situation on the island’s north end. The “Fernwood Reek” can be described as MORE
Naloxone kits locally available
Take-home naloxone kits are now available from two Salt Spring health care outlets as Island Health attempts to respond to the province-wide opioid crisis. Island Health had distributed more than 4,100 publicly funded kits across MORE
Crime Stoppers Bernie death video posted
Crime Stoppers has posted a video appealing to the public to assist with solving the murder of Joseph Bernie on Salt Spring in October of 2015. Titled “Who would kill the B.C. man known as MORE
BUSINESS
Dock change for larger planes
A floatplane dock reconfiguration, which will see Salt Spring Air move its dock finger 14 feet inland, is in the works in Ganges Harbour. The move will mean better customer service, said Salt Spring Air MORE
LIFESTYLES
Volunteer challenge launched
BY VOLUNTEER & COMMUNITY RESOURCES Do you like a challenge? Volunteer and Community Resources has one for you. We’re launching a campaign, running from Feb. 1 to July 1, to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. It’s MORE
ENTERTAINMENT
GISS musicians brilliant
Expectations are always high when posters go up for a GISS Music show, and when they run for one night only, tickets sell out fast. Mad World on Jan. 24 at ArtSpring theatre was no MORE
Hungry Heart comedy visits
February at ArtSpring brings a load of laughs! We kick off the month with Peter N’ Chris, a comedy duo out of Vancouver, performing The Mystery of the Hungry Heart Motel. Coming to ArtSpring’s stage MORE
NEWS ROUND-UP:
Your guide to everything posted in the past seven days
BLOGS
LINE DRIVE
Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads
In mid-December, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as part MORE
COMMUNITY
Japanese removal history shared in The Uprooting
The Japanese Garden Society is presenting a month-long commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the removal of all people of Japanese ancestry from the B.C. coast. As the society explains, after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor MORE
OPINION
Let’s find sensible way forward for fire budget
News surrounding the Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District in recent months has not been happy. Former fire trustee Norbert Schlenker published an online article on the situation in November 2016. In his opinion: “The MORE
SPORTS
Old Boys angst laid to rest with comeback draw
A sadly depleted Old Boys team of 10 boarded the overloaded Bowen Queen on Sunday with a certain amount of trepidation. In fact, two of the 10 were in the second-to-last vehicle to board before MORE