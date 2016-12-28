NEWS

Salt Spring Island Fire-Rescue crews had a busy afternoon and evening on Boxing Day, with a house fire followed in short order by three vehicle accidents. Crews were called to the structure fire in the MORE

As many island residents grappled with icy driveways and frosty front steps over the holidays, folks near Beddis Beach heralded the island’s first signs of spring. Banana Joe Clemente, an employee with Salt Spring’s Parks MORE

The Salt Spring Fire Protection District plans to get back to business early in 2017 as nominations for five vacant board positions will be accepted between Jan. 3 and 13. Nominees must be aged 18 MORE

BUSINESS

At a loss for what to do during the down time between Christmas and New Year’s? Why not use the holiday lull to add some inspiration to your small business dreams or step up to MORE

LIFESTYLES

Canadians’ all-consuming obsession with the weather gets even more fraught during extreme events such as the West Coast’s unusually snowy December this year. Purchase of a personal digital weather station that can measure and collect MORE

ENTERTAINMENT

The Point Gallery begins 2017 by celebrating some excellent work of the previous year, with an exhibition featuring results of an artist-in-residence program. Gallery owner and curator Margaret Day said 2016 was a rewarding year MORE

Raffi, the internationally known entertainer who lives on Salt Spring Island, is continuing his 40th-anniversary tour this year, and gifting his home community with two special shows on Sunday, Jan. 8. They will run at MORE