NEWS

Salt Spring’s Severn family is reaching out to the community to help provide opportunities for two-and-a-half-year-old Layla Luyt to grow and thrive while living with a rare genetic neurological disease. A GoFundMe campaign has the MORE

Salt Spring Community Services’ plan to build affordable market housing at Bishop’s Walk has been delayed while amendments to its housing agreement with the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee go through the required process. The MORE

With the nomination period for new fire district trustees underway since Tuesday, fire chair Mitch Forest suggests budget familiarity, a sound grasp of management, accountability and a willingness to negotiate will figure prominently in the MORE

BUSINESS

Whether you dream of building pathways, repurposing discarded items or charting a new energy future, the Transition Salt Spring Enterprise Cooperative offers a path to a more environmentally friendly island. The member-driven organization has contributed MORE

LIFESTYLES

The Dance Temple collective is celebrating more than half a decade in operation with two new offerings to begin this month. “With over six years up and running, Dance Temple has become a sanctuary for MORE

ENTERTAINMENT

The Salt Spring Photography Club hosts its annual lobby show at ArtSpring beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. This show is an opportunity for photo club members to submit any image the photographer MORE

The Point Gallery begins 2017 by celebrating some excellent work of the previous year, with an exhibition featuring results of an artist-in-residence program. Gallery owner and curator Margaret Day said 2016 was a rewarding year MORE