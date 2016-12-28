Public health nurses win B.C. award

Jenny Redpath, left, and Calico Chang are the 2016 recipients of the Phyllis M. Baird Memorial Award from the Public Health Association of B.C.

Calico Chang and Jenny Redpath strengthen island bonds

By on December 28, 2016

Salt Spring Island's public health nurses Calico Chang and Jenny Redpath have been honoured by their profession, receiving the Phyllis M. Baird Memorial Award from the Public Health Association of B.C. on Dec. 12. The Baird Award is given to a community health nurse practising in a rural area of B.C. who demonstrates excellence in

 Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue personnel tackle a fire at 1211 Beaver Point Rd. on Boxing Day.

Fire damages Beaver Point home

By on December 28, 2016

Salt Spring Island Fire-Rescue crews had a busy afternoon and evening on Boxing Day, with a house fire followed in short order by three vehicle accidents. Crews were called to the structure fire in the

Beddis Beach-area daffodil close to opening on Dec. 27. Banana Joe Clemente predicts it will be fully open by Jan. 1

Eager bud challenges record

By on December 28, 2016

As many island residents grappled with icy driveways and frosty front steps over the holidays, folks near Beddis Beach heralded the island's first signs of spring. Banana Joe Clemente, an employee with Salt Spring's Parks

Fire trustee nominations sought

By on December 28, 2016

The Salt Spring Fire Protection District plans to get back to business early in 2017 as nominations for five vacant board positions will be accepted between Jan. 3 and 13. Nominees must be aged 18

Business accelerator program offers third event

By on December 21, 2016

At a loss for what to do during the down time between Christmas and New Year's? Why not use the holiday lull to add some inspiration to your small business dreams or step up to

 Screenshot of data from Bob Lynch’s Booth Bay weather station published on the website wunderground.com Tuesday morning.

Weather watchers share data

By on December 27, 2016

Canadians' all-consuming obsession with the weather gets even more fraught during extreme events such as the West Coast's unusually snowy December this year. Purchase of a personal digital weather station that can measure and collect

Manuela De Medeiros exhibits at The Point

By on December 28, 2016

The Point Gallery begins 2017 by celebrating some excellent work of the previous year, with an exhibition featuring results of an artist-in-residence program. Gallery owner and curator Margaret Day said 2016 was a rewarding year

Singer, songwriter, producer, author and children’s advocate Raffi will give two concerts celebrating the 40th anniversary of his first album, Singable Songs for the Very Young.

Raffi concerts at ArtSpring

By on December 27, 2016

Raffi, the internationally known entertainer who lives on Salt Spring Island, is continuing his 40th-anniversary tour this year, and gifting his home community with two special shows on Sunday, Jan. 8. They will run at

Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads

By on December 21, 2016

Earlier this week, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as

 A scene from the 2016 New Year's Day Vesuvius Beach Polar Bear Swim.

Bears take plunge

By on December 27, 2016

Salt Spring's junior roller derby team The Tempest will be hosting this year's polar bear swim on New Year's Day, with the lure of pledges enticing them to take the dip in the icy waters

Editorial – So long 2016

By on December 28, 2016

The final days of 2016 can hopefully offer us the opportunity to stop for a moment, take a breath and reflect. It's been an emotional 365 days, chockablock with happenings few could have predicted. We've

Trail and nature club sets AGM

By on December 28, 2016

The Salt Spring Trail and Nature Club annual general meeting will be held at Lions Hall on Thursday, Jan. 26.  Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with lunch (provided) at noon. A presentation by Peter McAllister on