NEWS

Members of the public will potentially have more say and more insight into decisions governing the use of Manson Road following a successful bid by the Capital Regional District to take over its jurisdiction, but MORE

Swimmers at four popular lakeside beaches will have extra safety equipment on hand next summer thanks to a partnership between the Salt Spring Lions and the Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission. PARC decided in MORE

The Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission has wrapped up an extensive public consultation and planning process for its new master plan for Centennial Park, but commissioners have requested a little more fine-tuning before they MORE

BUSINESS

Whether you dream of building pathways, repurposing discarded items or charting a new energy future, the Transition Salt Spring Enterprise Cooperative offers a path to a more environmentally friendly island. The member-driven organization has contributed MORE

LIFESTYLES

An exciting new program at Gulf Islands Secondary School has participants buzzing about competing in a global robotics competition set to take place in Calgary in early April. The 22 members of the CyberScorpions robotics MORE

ENTERTAINMENT

Gulf Islands Secondary and Second Story Theatre produced one of their more serious and adult-oriented efforts to date in an adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984, which ran at ArtSpring on Thursday and Friday. With much MORE

The Salt Spring National Art Prize (SSNAP) kicked off its second, biennial art competition with a media event in Victoria as submissions opened Thursday. Eight awards totalling $30,000 are available to be won by Canadian MORE