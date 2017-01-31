Projects updated at HASSI event

Discussions underway at the Harbour Authority of Salt Spring Island open house at Lions Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Public input invited

January 31, 2017

With the keywords of input and information on their minds, the Harbour Authority of Salt Spring Island hosted an open house at Lions Hall on Saturday to discuss upcoming and ongoing projects in Salt Spring's public fishing harbours. These projects range from a floatplane dock reconfiguration, floatplane waiting room construction, expansion and renovation of the

NEWS
 A boggy landscape north of Fernwood Road, where mysteriously strong sulphur smells have been noticeable this winter.

Bog stench uncovered

February 1, 2017

Salt Spring's recent pattern of summer drought and above-average precipitation in the fall and winter may have brought about a peculiarly smelly situation on the island's north end. The "Fernwood Reek" can be described as

Naloxone kits locally available

February 1, 2017

Take-home naloxone kits are now available from two Salt Spring health care outlets as Island Health attempts to respond to the province-wide opioid crisis. Island Health had distributed more than 4,100 publicly funded kits across

Crime Stoppers Bernie death video posted

January 31, 2017

Crime Stoppers has posted a video appealing to the public to assist with solving the murder of Joseph Bernie on Salt Spring in October of 2015. Titled "Who would kill the B.C. man known as

BUSINESS
 Salt Spring Air principal Philip Reece at the Harbour Authority of Salt Spring Island open house on Jan. 28.

Dock change for larger planes

February 1, 2017

A floatplane dock reconfiguration, which will see Salt Spring Air move its dock finger 14 feet inland, is in the works in Ganges Harbour. The move will mean better customer service, said Salt Spring Air

LIFESTYLES
 From left, Volunteer and Community Resources board members Kelly-Ann Haslauer and Susan Lee, and VCR administrator Janine Fernandes-Hayden hold a Canada 150 for 150 Volunteer Challenge poster. VCR has launched Salt Spring’s challenge today (Feb. 1).

Volunteer challenge launched

February 1, 2017

BY VOLUNTEER & COMMUNITY RESOURCES Do you like a challenge? Volunteer and Community Resources has one for you. We're launching a campaign, running from Feb. 1 to July 1, to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday. It's

ENTERTAINMENT
 GISS music students Kane O’Scalleigh, left, and Ava Powelson sing and play ukulele for You, Me and the Moon at last week’s concert at ArtSpring.

GISS musicians brilliant

February 1, 2017

Expectations are always high when posters go up for a GISS Music show, and when they run for one night only, tickets sell out fast. Mad World on Jan. 24 at ArtSpring theatre was no

Promotional image of Peter Carlone, left, and Chris Wilson of Peter N' Chris comedy fame for their show called The Mystery of the Hungry Heart Hotel, which plays at ArtSpring on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Hungry Heart comedy visits

February 1, 2017

February at ArtSpring brings a load of laughs! We kick off the month with Peter N' Chris, a comedy duo out of Vancouver, performing The Mystery of the Hungry Heart Motel. Coming to ArtSpring's stage

NEWS ROUND-UP:

BLOGS

LINE DRIVE

Faster isn’t better if you want safer roads

January 6, 2017

In mid-December, Transportation Minister Todd Stone directed ICBC to commission a third-party review to determine how to keep vehicle insurance rates from continuing to soar in this province. If public input is requested as part

COMMUNITY

Japanese removal history shared in The Uprooting

February 1, 2017

The Japanese Garden Society is presenting a month-long commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the removal of all people of Japanese ancestry from the B.C. coast. As the society explains, after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor

OPINION

Let’s find sensible way forward for fire budget

February 1, 2017

News surrounding the Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District in recent months has not been happy. Former fire trustee Norbert Schlenker published an online article on the situation in November 2016. In his opinion: "The

SPORTS

Old Boys angst laid to rest with comeback draw

February 1, 2017

A sadly depleted Old Boys team of 10 boarded the overloaded Bowen Queen on Sunday with a certain amount of trepidation. In fact, two of the 10 were in the second-to-last vehicle to board before