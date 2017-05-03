Best all-round among national Driftwood awards

The Gulf Islands Driftwood has again earned a plethora of national newspaper awards, including winning first place in the most coveted category, best all-round in its circulation class.

Other Canadian Community Newspaper Association awards won to date for contest entries from 2016 were best editorial page, second-best front page, and second-best coverage of the arts.

Papers are judged on writing, photography, advertising, breadth of content and editorial pages contained in two papers from two months designated by the competition.

In the separate but related nationwide Great Ideas Awards program, the Driftwood earned three awards:

• Second-best print ad for community papers under 4,000 circulation for a Mouat’s Home Hardware advertisement;

• Second-best community newspaper magazine for the summer 2016 issue of Aqua-Gulf Islands Living;

• Second-best print innovation product for the 2017 Driftwood wall calendar.

“I am ecstatic, but not surprised,” said Driftwood publisher Amber Ogilvie. “We have the best newspaper team in Canada. Salt Spring Island is laden with talent and I love the fact that it shines through our pages.”

The Driftwood was also named best in its class in Canada in 2015, 2013, 2010, 2009 and 2008.

In this year’s B.C. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association competition, Dennis Parker took home the first-place cartoonist award for an entry about a chicken coop Airbnb unit.