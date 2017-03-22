Informal market space expands

Salt Spring’s famous Saturday market has been straining its Centennial Park confines for several years now, leaving new vendors wanting to break into the ranks with few options.

Renovations at the Ganges Alley complex (formerly known as Gasoline Alley) are poised to offer one solution this season. The opening of considerable space on the waterfront will potentially add as many as 40 new stalls to the mix.

Ganges Alley co-owner and property manager David Grayson started the process last summer by continuing a brick sidewalk that was in front of the pub around the side of the parking lot abutting Ganges Creek. A further move in the past month has been tidying the area by replacing failed grass edging with gravel. Grayson has also attempted to get movement on plans to construct a sidewalk in front of the gas station on Fulford-Ganges Road, but has been foiled so far by Salt Spring’s jurisdictional quandary.

Expanding market capacity was a by-product of the clean-up plan. Grayson said people started approaching him once the new pathway and gravel areas were in place.

“I wanted to make more public access to [the waterfront] and it’s really worked,” Grayson said. “A lot more people are walking around there now.”