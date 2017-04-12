Island opportunity boosted

Salt Spring’s Community Economic Development Commission is being proactive when it comes to boosting economic activity on the island.

A new website launched April 12 “provides valuable tools for islanders looking to enhance and grow their business and also provides fresh insights for those looking to discover an opportunity or relocate to Salt Spring Island,” explains a press release from the commission. It can be accessed at www.opportunitysaltspring.ca, and goes live with a Twitter account with the handle @OppSaltSpring and the relaunch of the CEDC Facebook page.

“These new engagement tools will provide plenty of resources to help island entrepreneurs navigate the challenges facing island businesses.”

Salt Spring’s CRD director Wayne McIntyre sees the new site as an opportunity to emphasize that Salt Spring is a great place to live and work both for our existing businesses and for people who may be interested in starting one. “By establishing this kind of online presence we are able to enhance communication with entrepreneurs and provide them with the latest news as well as links to help simplify the process of creating and running an island-based business,” he said. “The site will also be an excellent tool to attract new business to Salt Spring.”