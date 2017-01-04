Micro-loans for sustainability

Whether you dream of building pathways, repurposing discarded items or charting a new energy future, the Transition Salt Spring Enterprise Cooperative offers a path to a more environmentally friendly island.

The member-driven organization has contributed loans of between a few hundred dollars and $10,000 to entrepreneurs and non-profit societies since 2011. By assisting projects like pathway construction, the island’s abattoir, beekeeping initiatives and electric-vehicle charging stations, the group has helped reduce Salt Springers’ reliance on fossil fuels and built increased resilience to climate change, according to TSSEC president Elizabeth White.

“Everybody has to be doing something to improve the sustainability of life on Salt Spring,” she said.

The group regularly accepts project proposals from islanders who offer plans for a more sustainable island. The group operates under the Cooperative Associations Act of B.C. and is fully owned by its members, whose numbers are now at about 65 islanders. Loans are considered by a grant panel, and funding is provided through the group’s membership.

Further details about TSSEC memberships and the grant-application process are available under the TSSEC tab at transitionsaltspring.ning.com.