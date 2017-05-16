Mouat’s marks 110 years

Mouat’s Trading has come a long way since Gilbert Mouat and his mother Jane purchased the Malcolm & Purvis store in 1907 — but in many ways it’s been business as usual serving island needs for the past 110 years.

The original Mouat’s Store opened shop next door to the present-day main store building, which was constructed in 1911. Over the years the business has grown and adapted according to the needs of the time, providing everything from groceries and livestock feed to lumber and even Ford cars and the gas needed to run them.

Since a remodelled Mouat’s Trading Co. was registered in 1969, a few innovations have taken place. The addition of the Mouat’s Clothing and Old Salty shops helped diversify offerings, while pricing and inventory at the flagship Mouat’s store benefitted by its joining the Home Hardware umbrella in 1981.

David Toynbee, a great-grandson of Jane Mouat, bought into the company with his wife Christina in 2013 and has managed operations for a small family group of 14 shareholders in the four years since Kevin Bell’s retirement. Mouat’s had its highest sales year last year, topping the previous high from 2007, but not much has changed since the organization celebrated its milestone 100th anniversary.