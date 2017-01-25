Nursery fans create fund

A group of Salt Spring residents concerned about the survival of Fraser’s Thimble Farms has initiated a rainwater storage fund for the Southey Point nursery that’s been in business for 45 years.

World renowned for the native plants it grows and for its hellebore collection, Fraser’s Thimble Farms faced extreme stress last summer when the North Salt Spring Waterworks District threatened to pull the special water permit the nursery requires to keep its plants alive.

Longtime island resident Nina Raginsky is among founders of the Friends of Thimble Farms group, which aims to raise $60,000 for an additional storage system.

“We have already received several pledges and two ‘camas lily’ category donations,” said Raginsky last week.

Gifting categories are dogwood ($1,000), camas lily ($500 to $1,000), shooting star ($100 to $500) and trillium (up to $100).

Trust account #2555746 at Island Savings is set to accept donations. Cheques should be made out to Thimble Farms Rainwater Storage Fund.

As well, Kristin Peebles has volunteered her expertise to set up a GoFundMe site.