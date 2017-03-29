Steffich gallery marks 25 years

April Fool’s Day on Salt Spring generally brings out some typical island-centred pranks: a false billboard announcing the coming of McDonald’s, Walmart or Tim Hortons is almost to be expected.

This April 1, though, the joke is on fate or whatever cosmic forces govern the laws of island commerce, as Steffich Fine Art becomes the first local gallery representing multiple artists to run for 25 years with a single owner.

“No one’s ever done that — it’s not for the faint of heart, that’s why,” said gallery owner Matt Steffich.

The physical gallery space in Grace Point Square has also changed over time, with a recent facelift in December and a shared throughway with Salt Spring Air put in some years back, but it’s hard to believe a quarter of a century has passed.

“You get up in the morning, you go to work and then it’s 25 years later,” Steffich said. “I had no idea in 1992 that it would be 25 years.”

This Saturday, April 1 is the actual anniversary of the day the gallery first opened in 1992. Steffich will be honouring that date with a full-day open house with treats, artists in attendance and a prize draw for a Judy Weeden pot. (There’s still time to drop by the gallery to fill out an entry form before Saturday or join the social media contest on Facebook or Twitter.)

Other special anniversary events are planned for the year. Stay tuned for details closer to the dates.