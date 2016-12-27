Bears take plunge

Salt Spring’s junior roller derby team The Tempest will be hosting this year’s polar bear swim on New Year’s Day, with the lure of pledges enticing them to take the dip in the icy waters of Vesuvius Beach.

Team members may be seen around town asking for pledges before Jan. 1, but those who miss them can still sponsor the plunge on the day of the “Roller Bear” event, which is set to happen at noon. (Sign-up begins at 11 a.m.)

The polar bear swim is often a loosely organized community event, and Richer said it is open to anyone who wants to participate. Everyone who takes the dip, whether derby members or not, will receive a free hot beverage. Hot chili, hot chocolate and other goodies will be available to purchase by participants and spectators, and there will be a special VIP lounge where swimmers can warm up in style for a fee. All funds go to support the team’s development, travel and more.