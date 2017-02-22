Youth Movie Night debuts

Salt Spring youth will have a free evening activity to enjoy when the first Youth Movie Night makes its debut this Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Salt Spring Public Library, in cooperation with SWOVA, will screen movies on the fourth Saturday of each month in the program room.

First up is Back to the Future, the classic 1985 film about teenager Marty McFly, who is sent 30 years into the past in a time-travelling DeLorean. The event is open to all youth ages 10 and up.

Movies will begin at 7 p.m. and free popcorn will be offered too.

After this Saturday’s showing of Back to the Future, the schedule is as follows:

• March 25: Reality Bites, ages 14+

• April 22: Ghostbusters (1985), ages 10+

• May 27: The Breakfast Club, ages 14+

• June 24: Jurassic Park, ages 10+