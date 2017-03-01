Scrabble fundraiser underway

For the Salt Spring Grand(m)others to Grandmothers, March promises hope to African grandmothers, and the children they care for, children who have lost their parents to HIV/AIDS.

The Ninth Annual Scrabble Fundraiser is a series of games for recreational and competitive players on March 7 and 8 at the Salt Spring Inn, with final games and a silent auction on March 11 at Penny’s Pantry on the Green at the golf club.

The Salt Spring Grand(m)others have proudly raised nearly $113,000 since 2009, with the generosity of islanders, friends and family, but help is still desperately needed. You are cordially invited to join in the Scrabble Fundraiser by enjoying a game or two at one of our events this March. You’ll enjoy good food, fun and friendship. You can play by donation, get sponsored pledges from others, and if you can’t come out please donate via https://slf.akaraisin.com/. Charitable tax receipts are available.