Ocean plastics book seeks funds

Plastic in our oceans is a problem so devastating, colossal and heartbreaking that it is easy to give up in despair, feeling there is no way to make a real difference.

But islander Michelle Mech has taken the opposite approach, creating a project aimed at children that could have ripple effects for generations.

Mech has written Ocean Champions: A Journey into Seas of Plastic, a children’s book intended to entertain, educate and inspire readers to become agents of change. She has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund 1,000 copies of the book in English, with more languages to follow. Her goal is to see the book in schools, libraries, bookstores and ultimately available to as many children as possible, with free online audio books for youth in developing countries.

Ocean Champions is beautifully illustrated by Ian Fry and tells a tale of two children, Kai and Morgan, who are playing on a beach and make friends with Botley, a plastic bottle who is afraid of being pulled into the ocean. They soon discover a dolphin tangled in fishing net and call a rescue centre for help. The rescuers arrive in a super submersible and thus begins a journey of discovery about the devastating effects that plastic debris is having on marine animals. Their adventure takes them to several places, including the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific.

Kickstarter is an all or nothing operation. Funds need to be fully raised by Saturday, April 1. Mech hopes to have the book available by late April.

To read more and donate, visit the Kickstarter site: goo.gl/Jty3hs.

For educational material on oceans, visit: https://nereida.org.