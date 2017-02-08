Family Day fun promised

Salt Spring Arts Council is thrilled to host the third annual Family Day Concert, this year featuring Angela Brown as the Ta Daa Lady.

The by-donation event takes place on Monday, Feb. 13 — BC Family Day — when schools are closed and families are encouraged to spend time together. SSAC opens the doors to historic Mahon Hall for this inclusive and inspiring event for Salt Spring families. In addition to the afternoon concert, there will be crafts, face-painting and snacks.

Ta Daa Lady is a gentle, fun-loving character who sings, dances, clowns and pantomimes her way through all sorts of crazy antics. Her songs are interactive and her show includes fun puppet characters. Brown is no stranger to family audiences; she is a well-loved children’s storyteller with her travelling Nylon Zoo. She has performed across B.C. as an actor, dancer, storyteller, singer and puppeteer.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the Ta Daa Lady takes to the stage at 1 p.m.

Crafts and face-painting will take place before and after the concert. We recommend getting to the hall early as the event is sure to sell out.

The Family Day Concert is one of several Arts Council events that are part of the Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce February Festival initiative.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at Mahon Hall, Dialogue with the Arts presents Bob Weeden speaking on Imagining the Roots of the Imagination, and the Bacchus Ball with Sky Valley Jazz is on Saturday, Feb. 18.