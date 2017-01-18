February Festival launched

Salt Spring and the other Gulf Islands are an easy sell for visitors in the high season.

But the folks at Salt Spring Tourism want to see more visitors on local doorsteps in February. For the second year in a row, people are being encouraged to visit Salt Spring Island through a February Festival marketing campaign, which highlights activities taking place next month.

As Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce executive director Janet Clouston points out, it’s surprising how many events regularly occur on the island at this time of year.

“I laid out a calendar for February and it was already half full,” she said.

Pre-existing events included the Salt Spring Arts Council’s Family Day concert at Mahon Hall, Seedy Saturday Weekend and Valentine’s Day activities like the Swing Shift big band dance.

Last year under the inaugural February Festival banner, an indoor Salt Spring market took place on one Saturday and a Coast Salish First Nations Day on a Sunday. The latter may not be part of this year’s roster, but the indoor market has been set for Feb. 18 at the Farmers’ Institute.

Otherwise, visitors and locals are encouraged to take in arts and recreation activities, and to enjoy Salt Spring’s rich culinary scene throughout the month.

Clouston notes how the Gulf Islands’ visitor season benefitted from being named one of the New York Times’ 52 Places to Visit in 2016, and that “Canada” tops that list for 2017.

“This year we brought the rest of Canada with us,” she said.

For more details, see the www.saltspringtourism.com website and future issues of the Driftwood.