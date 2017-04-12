Fundraiser for Katya underway

Friends and family of longtime islander Katya Mycyk are rallying once again to help her beat the odds against cancer, with hopes that an innovative treatment pioneered by a clinic in Vienna will have the results she needs.

Mycyk is well-known to the community and has helped create the island’s visual identity through her Righteous Rags stall at the Saturday market and her rainbow tie-dyed textiles. She has been battling cancer since August 2010, when she first discovered a lump in her breast.

Like many with the disease, she has had an up-and-down cycle of advances and retreats, with periods of remission followed by discovery of new tumours. She has spent years researching an alternative protocol that includes daily juicing and natural therapies, to which she attributes much of her success in having cancer-free periods.

Last year Mycyk’s community successfully raised the funds to send her to CHIPSA Hospital in Tijuana, after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in December 2015. The treatments seemed to make a difference, but recent testing showed cancer is advancing and threatening her life once again.

“Stage 4 breast cancer is a relentless disease and Katya has been a brave crusader in her seven-year journey, but now her metastases have spread to more bones and her liver. The prognosis is not good,” states an online fundraising campaign at YouCaring.com.

Donations to the YouCaring campaign can be made under Mission Remission- #fightlikeagirl. Cash donations can be dropped off at Salt Spring Books.

For more information on Mycyk’s experience, see her blog Not Dead Yet at https://katyaincuba.wordpress.com.