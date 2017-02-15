Browse: Home / Community / Garden project at SSE

Garden project at SSE

By on February 15, 2017

Bryn and Alil'a at the SS Elementary School fundraising table for the school's gardening project at Seedy Saturday.
Salt Spring Elementary School doesn’t have a garden, but parents and teachers aim to change that, starting with a work party this Sunday, Feb. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

“While Salt Spring Island is well known for its farm-to-market culture, Salt Spring elementary draws from those with space restraints and some lower-income housing areas where not all students have access to gardens at home,” said parent coordinator Robin Jenkinson.

“By investing in this garden, all island children can experience the benefits of growing food and eating straight from the earth.”

This Sunday, families and community are invited to help construct the first wooden terraced beds, along with a sandbox play area for the preschoolers, and a pollinator-plant area along the pathway to the gym. Those who can help should RSVP to adriakray@gmail.com.

“Seed” funding and untreated, cedar four-by-fours are also needed to launch terraced bed and stair construction. A total of $5,000 is still needed to pay for materials and specialized machinery. Cash contributions may be emailed to school principal Shelly Johnson at sjohnson@sd64.bc.ca.

