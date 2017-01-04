Moonstruck closes farm gate

Salt Spring cheesemakers Julia Grace and Susan Grace have developed a knack for spotting retired dairy farmers visiting the island’s popular Saturday market.

They are drawn instinctively to the couple’s cheese stall and melt within seconds of spotting photographs of the farm’s photogenic Jersey cows.

“The dairy farmers always gravitate to the pictures, and they always tell us how much they missed their own cows, but they never miss the work,” Susan said in a recent interview over tea at the Graces’ home on the Beddis Road Moonstruck Organic Cheese property.

“The creatures are absolutely adorable, but a lot of work goes along with it, and it’s really heavy work,” added Julia.

After nearly two decades of pleasing the palates of turophiles with award-winning Camembert, blues and feta, Julia and Susan have also had their fill of early morning milkings, hay slinging, barn cleanings and the day-to-day chores that running a thriving small business entails.

“We’re getting older, and we can’t do everything. I really want to stop dead and figure out what’s next,” Susan said. “It’s been a lot of work, and now we’d like to take some time to look down some other paths. Finally finding a good home for the cows means the timing is right.”

Twenty-one of the couple’s prize-winning Jerseys were loaded on a truck in December for the trip to the Okanagan, where they’ll continue to do what cows do best on a 500-acre organic farm outside Lumby. During the cows’ last day on Salt Spring, Julia was sure to tell them how lucky they were to be headed for some of the best grazing land anywhere in B.C.

“I told them they would thank me,” she said.