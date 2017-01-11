StoryWalk comes to park

The love of reading and the joys to be found in the great outdoors are now coming together thanks to a new partnership between the Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission and the Salt Spring Public Library.

Launching Friday, Jan. 20, StoryWalk is a monthly program aimed at children who are just embracing literacy, from preschool age to around Grade 2. Parents and educators can bring kids to the library every third Friday of the month for a reading and crafts event at 10 a.m., to be followed by a self-directed walk and reading adventure that leads through Mouat Park to the Rainbow Road Pool, one page of a book at a time.

The new event is part of an effort by PARC programs coordinator Kara MacKay to create more activities for children and youth on the island.