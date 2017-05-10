Browse: Home / Community / Simple Generosity gives award

Simple Generosity gives award

By on May 10, 2017

From left, Island Savings rep Travis Dorchak, branch manager Jeff Knutson, Cherie Geauvreau, SWOVA executive director Kiran Dhingra and Volunteer and Community Resources administrator Janine Fernandes-Hayden celebrate Geauvreau’s win in the Simple Generosity program, which sees $1,500 donated to SWOVA.
Salt Spring’s SWOVA group is the first island beneficiary of a new charitable program called Simple Generosity.

Initiated by Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union, Simple Generosity celebrates Canada’s 150th anniversary by applauding community volunteerism and supporting local charities and non-profits.

Every week throughout 2017, an individual or team who has demonstrated exceptional dedication to community through their volunteer efforts will be selected from the regions in which First West operates. Those selected can then donate $1,500, courtesy of First West, to the charity or non-profit organization of their choosing. There will be a total of 52 awards for the province, 15 of which will be selected from neighbourhoods throughout Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Salt Spring Women Against Violence will receive the $1,500 via Cherie Geauvreau, who was chosen as the first award recipient.

Of her donation to SWOVA, Geauvreau said, “SWOVA was my first community work on Salt Spring Island and it changed my life. It is out of gratitude that I am happy to give the $1,500 to SWOVA.”

