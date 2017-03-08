Spring Break Library Camp returns

Salt Spring Public Library is holding its third annual Spring Break Library Camp, a free program open to everyone from ages five to 12.

This year’s camp boasts a variety of exciting events and presenters, including showings of two popular movies, The Lorax and Inside Out. Special guest storyteller Anne Glover will share her unique technique of telling stories through string art, and there will be plenty of fun crafts, games and books to enjoy.

The camp runs from March 28-31 with sessions for younger children (kindergarten to Grade 2) every morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and sessions for older children (grades 3-5) each afternoon from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The exception is the two movie matinees, which are open to kids from kindergarten through Grade 5 age and run for two hours.

The complete schedule of events is:

Tuesday, March 28

• 10 a.m. to 12 noon: Movie Matinee – The Lorax, ages 5-7

• 1:30 to 3 p.m.: Craft Time! Mosaic Flower Vase, ages 8-12

Wednesday, March 29

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Skink on the Brink StoryTime, ages 5-7

• 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Movie Matinee: Inside Out, ages 8-12

Thursday, March 30

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Craft Time! Make Your Own Greeting Cards, ages 5-7

• 1:30 to 3 p.m.: Craft Time! Make Your Own Greeting Cards, ages 8-12

Friday, March 31

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Special Guest: Storyteller Anne Glover, ages 5-7

• 1:30 to 3 p.m.: Special Guest: Storyteller Anne Glover, ages 8-12

Space is limited, so families must register ahead of time. That can be done at the library information desk, by phone at 250-537-4666 or by email at info@saltspringlibrary.com.