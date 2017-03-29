Thinking Garden film screens

Islanders can enjoy an inspiring film with a South African setting and meet those who made it at an April 6 event at The Fritz at 7:30 p.m.

“Beautifully filmed against the drought now gripping southern Africa, The Thinking Garden tells the inspiring story of what can happen when older women take matters into their own hands and how local action in food production can give the most vulnerable a measure of control over their food and future,” explains a press release.

In the dying days of apartheid, three generations of women in a village in South Africa came together to create a community garden. They called it “the thinking garden” – hleketani in the local xiTsonga language – a place where women gather to think about how to effect change. More than 25 years later, the garden is still going strong, providing fresh vegetables and new opportunities for local people while helping to confront the ravages of climate change, poverty and HIV/AIDS in a community pushed to the edge.

This short film — 35 minutes — in xiTsonga with English subtitles will be followed by an opportunity to buy the farm’s cookbook for aquestion and answer session with the filmmakers. They are Elizabeth Vibert, a University of Victoria professor, and Christine Welsh, a filmmaker who lives on Salt Spring.