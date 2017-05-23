Wawa Goose event needs islander Lee

Salt Spring’s Ken Lee will miss out on Canada Day celebrations at home this year so that he can take a guest-of-honour seat at Canada 150 events in Wawa, Ont.

The community that has become legendary for stranding cross-country hitchhikers is equally known as a must-see attraction on the Trans-Canada Highway. The reason — an 8.5-metre-high sculpture of a Canada goose — is there largely thanks to Lee’s work on municipal council in the Township of Michipicoten in 1962 and ’63. Wawa is now part of the township.

The Wawa Goose as we know it takes pride of place alongside Northern Ontario icons such as giant nickel, moose and walleye monuments. Lee knew an earlier version when he was posted to his first teaching position in math and science to the Wawa area in the early 1960s, and he was instrumental in having it replaced. The upcoming Canada Day celebrations will involve the unveiling of its replica.

Though Lee has retained fond memories of Wawa and its outsized goose, he never fathomed he would be returning to the small town for Canada’s 150th birthday.

“I didn’t think I’d be alive, to be quite honest. I’m 83 now,” he told the Driftwood.