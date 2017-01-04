Photo club opens show

The Salt Spring Photography Club hosts its annual lobby show at ArtSpring beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.

This show is an opportunity for photo club members to submit any image the photographer wants to exhibit, without the constraints of size or subject matter.

Some members submit their most unusual, most beautiful, most interesting or most technically challenged image of the preceding year. Some submit their most comical, studious, colourful or accomplished composition. Some simply submit their favourite image or one that caused deeper thought in themselves or their peers.

“We have wonderful, talented photographers, some with lots of experience, some with very little,” said club president Wendy Rosier. “This show is an opportunity for everyone, regardless of their technical expertise, to have their work seen and appreciated by everyone who walks through the lobby of ArtSpring for whatever reason during the month of January.”