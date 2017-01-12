SSNAP events launched

The Salt Spring National Art Prize (SSNAP) kicked off its second, biennial art competition with a media event in Victoria as submissions opened Thursday.

Eight awards totalling $30,000 are available to be won by Canadian artists across Canada and worldwide. Canadian citizens and permanent residents are invited to submit two-dimensional and three-dimensional works in any medium with the list of 50 finalists announced on July 19, 2017. In the inaugural year more than 1,300 works were submitted.

SSNAP, a biennial juried competition of Canadian visual art, was established in 2015 as an initiative of the Salt Spring Arts Council. Spokesperson and founding director, Ronald T. Crawford says the art prize has generated a buzz in the Canadian art world and is growing faster than expected.

“We are well on our way to becoming Canada’s largest national visual art prize. We are expecting a 25 per cent increase in submissions this time around, and in the future we do plan to take the art prize to other cities to enrich the visual arts across Canada.”

He adds, “In this the 150th birthday of Canada, we hope to become a beacon for dialogue for the visual arts from coast to coast.”

Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May praised organizers for taking a small island initiative and bringing it to the national stage.

“I am so thrilled that the creative and artistic community of Salt Spring Island is extending its generosity nationally in the second biennial visual art competition,” she said. “I commend all those involved for this rare national arts prize.”

SSNAP’s goal is to encourage artists whose practice demonstrates originality, quality, integrity and creativity, resulting in significant work with visual impact and depth of meaning.

Eight awards are available as follows:

· Salt Spring Prize – The Joan McConnell Award of $17,000

· Jurors’ Choice Awards – Stephen P. Roberts: three awards totalling $6,000

· People’s Choice Awards – Rosemarie Behncke: three awards totalling $6,000

· Alliance of Salt Spring Artists Award – outstanding Salt Spring Island artist – $1,000

A distinguished, independent jury will select the finalists whose works will be exhibited at historic Mahon Hall on Salt Spring Island beginning Sept. 22.

The jury is comprised ofDavid Garneau, associate professor of visual arts at the University of Regina; Denis Longchamps, artistic director and chief curator of the Art Gallery of Burlington; and Naomi Potter, the director/ curator of Esker Foundation of Calgary.

For more information, see the SSNAP website at www.saltspringartprize.ca.