Students share 1984 reality

Gulf Islands Secondary and Second Story Theatre produced one of their more serious and adult-oriented efforts to date in an adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984, which ran at ArtSpring on Thursday and Friday.

With much of the content based on sex as a form of rebellion, a vivid torture scene and the only curse words I can recall in a high school produced play, the warning that it was for mature audiences only was not issued casually. None of the above was gratuitous, however. Students deftly portrayed the brutalities of a totalitarian world where the ability to choose love, use language, or even have individual thoughts, is forbidden.

During my university days, students were asked to consider whether we were living in an Orwellian or Huxleyan world, the determination being that the more insidious types of social control that Aldous Huxley imagined in Brave New World (conditioning, anti-depressants and consumerism) were more prominent in the West.

Orwell was reacting against the betrayal of socialism and social justice in the Soviet Union, and 1984 eerily forecast many tragedies that would come to pass in communist China. But with reality itself now under attack in a “post-truth” world, the brutal crackdowns on civilian protest, the limiting of civil rights and the hatred of difference apparent in the United States and much of Europe, many fear that Orwell’s vision is now merging with Huxley’s for a horrible new future. The GISS adaptation of 1984 expressed that as well as any media think-piece.

As teacher Jason Donaldson explained in the director’s notes: “The dumbing down of language through globalization, text speak, emojis and post-truth political pageantry limits what we communicate and, in turn, what we are actually capable of thinking and feeling. We feel an imperative to safeguard the purposeful use of language, self-expression, reflection and public discourse in increasingly subversive acts of personal and communal hope and appreciation.”