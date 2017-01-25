Concert band shares colour

When early December snow and freezing temperatures visited B.C.’s south coast, one of the casualties was the Salt Spring Concert Band’s winter concert called Colour Wheel set for Dec. 9.

“The band was primed and ready and the dress rehearsal the previous evening had gone really well,” said band director Dawn Hage. “Everybody was hoping that the snow would arrive and then warm up into rain before the evening, but the opposite occurred, with the storm arriving later and with much greater force than predicted.”

However, luck was on the side of the band and, due to a cancellation, ArtSpring was able to offer a rare opportunity to reschedule the show for this Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Hage said the concert band has been hard at work bringing the show to an even higher level than achieved in December. Colour Wheel will be performed as originally planned and with the same repertoire, which celebrates the winter season with music from around the globe.

In addition, the concert will be dedicated to long-time island musician and a great member, friend and promoter of the band, Mitch Howard, who died earlier this month.

Colour Wheel tickets are available through ArtSpring. Tickets purchased for the original concert will be honoured for the Jan. 27 performance.