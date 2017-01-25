Browse: Home / Entertainment / Guitar quartet performs

Guitar quartet performs

By on January 25, 2017

The Canadian Guitar Quartet is set to perform at ArtSpring on Monday, Jan. 30.
For the Canadian Guitar Quartet performing at ArtSpring on Monday, Jan. 30, the title says it all: four young Canadian men playing guitars in a bewitching genre-melding style.

Julien Bisaillon, Renaud Côte-Giguère, Bruno Roussel and Louis Trépanier perform classical guitar in a unique ensemble arrangement more reminiscent of chamber music.

With a combination of original works and classic masterpieces, this French-Canadian group has toured extensively in Europe, North America and South America, performed with orchestras, and recorded four CDs to date.

Standing ovations are common fare for this dynamic young group, whose second CD, Les Scenes de Quartiers, was awarded Le Prix Trille Or for “instrumental album of the year” by the Association des Professionnels de la Chanson et de la Musique.

What the audience will see on Jan. 30 are four handsome young men, formally dressed in black, their chairs in a semi-circle, guitars in their laps, weaving out melodies they never would have imagined possible from these instruments.

Monday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m.   

Tickets for the concert are available through ArtSpring.

