Love musical on stage

By on February 15, 2017

From left, Martin Thorn, Jekka Mack and Christina Penhale rehearse a scene from I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, which runs for three nights only at Mahon Hall next week.
If Valentine’s Day’s commercialized enshrinement of romantic love leaves a sour taste in the mouth, a more honest take on the realities may be a welcome  elixir this February.

The anxieties, hopes and rueful realizations that beset men and women in their quests for love are the subject of the latest live theatre offering by exitStageLeft Productions, the team behind recent Salt Spring hits such as Cabaret and Rent. Company principals Jekka Mack and Christina Penhale offer a scaled-down show for one weekend only at Mahon Hall starting Feb. 23 with I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.

Featuring music by Jimmy Roberts and book by Joe DiPietro, the play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award as Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical in 1997, and is the second longest running Off-Broadway production.

“I saw it around 10 years ago at the Vancouver Arts Club, and I absolutely loved it,” Mack said. “I’ve been wanting to do it ever since.”

The musical explores love through a series of vignettes rather than following a set of specific characters through one plot.

With live music provided by Karen Arney and Mary Anne Boudin under the skilled ears of music director Wendy Milton, the show has all the variables required for a much-needed winter’s night out. There’s just one weekend to see it, though, running at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25 at Mahon Hall.

Tickets are at Mondo Trading. 

