Ahluwalia visits ArtSpring

On Thursday, March 2, ArtSpring will host a breathtaking appearance by two-time Juno award-winning singer, songwriter and performer Kiran Ahluwalia.

Ahluwalia’s music is rich with the vocal traditions of India and Pakistan, though she also blends notes of modern jazz, Canadian folk and Saharan blues.

Whether or not you’re a music buff is beside the point, because in addition to an amazing voice, Ahluwalia possesses magical showmanship. Draped in the brilliant colours and textures of the subcontinent, sometimes with lips coloured a startling blue, Ahluwalia sways, swirls, claps and dances in a performance that’s sure to have the audience up and out of their seats.

In addition to two Junos (2004 and 2012), Ahluwalia is also the winner of the 2009 Songlines/WOMAD Best Newcomer Award. Her 2011 album Aam Zameen – Common Ground, in addition to the 2012 Juno, also won the 2011 Canadian Folk Music Award for Best World Solo Artist. Next Thursday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m.