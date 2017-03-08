Roper hits Fulford Hall

Jesse Roper has played Salt Spring only once before. It was on Saturday evening at the 2016 Music & Garlic Festival, right before The Odds.

The sun was dipping in the sky and Jesse Roper with his two bandmates totally rocked the south end of Salt Spring. They play the blues, some solid rock and roll, some folky style songs.

Most of all, Roper shines as a brilliant guitar player with a great voice, and his songs have a unique yet familiar quality that makes listening to the band an exceptional live music experience.

Roper will play on Saturday, March 11 at Fulford Hall.

Doors open at 8 p.m. with music starting at 9:15 p.m. The concert will be set up as a dance, with few chairs.

The all-ages, no-alcohol concert is a fundraiser for the Salt Spring Gymnastics Association, which needs funds for some coach training and equipment replacement.

Tickets are available at Salt Spring Books and Mercantile.