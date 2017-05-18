Auctions and Pecha Kucha for SSNAP

Islanders are invited to spend the upcoming long weekend at Mahon Hall, which will host fabulous art, auctions and stories of inspiration in support of the Salt Spring National Art Prize.

Art lovers can view and bid on more than 60 pieces of art over the weekend, including works by many of the best known Salt Spring names. Participating artists have made their work available at lower prices than usual in service of the Salt Spring Arts Council and SSNAP.

Viewing of silent auction pieces and bidding by secret ballot will be ongoing from the evening of Friday, May 19 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. A Pecha Kucha presentation and special preview evening is set to open events Friday, with the showcase live auction of specialty items with MC John Bateman the following night.

Saturday night’s live auction features a mix of pieces from contemporary to historical, plus some fun pieces too. Even those who don’t intend to bid will be entertained by Bateman’s trademark humour at the auction podium. Or they can help ramp things up by starting the bidding process.

Exhibition/silent auction bidding hours at Mahon Hall are 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 12 noon to 5 p.m Saturday, and 12 noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Doors for Saturday’s live auction open at 6 p.m. The auction begins at 7 with door prizes handed out at 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, see www.saltspringartprize.ca.