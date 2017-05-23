Baroque group performs

The heavenly sounds of violins, violas, cellos, violone, flutes, oboes, bassoon, horns and harpsichord will be heard in Ganges this Sunday afternoon when the Victoria Baroque Players group takes the stage for an ArtSpring Presents concert.

According to information provided by ArtSpring marketing manager Jessica Beck, audience members can expect “an orchestral program embracing the dance-driven rhythmic vitality from the baroque and classical periods. Playing on the instruments of the 18th century, the historically-informed ensemble brings audiences closer to the sound world of the period.”

The program will feature a grand mixture of winds, brass and strings. Works include two of Bach’s dazzling Brandenburg Concertos, nos. 1 and 5, plus Telemann, Handel and more, all directed from the harpsichord by British virtuoso Steven Devine.

“Victoria Baroque Players was formed with the mission of bringing high-quality performances of Baroque music to the Victoria, B.C audience, using the abundance of local skill and talent,” Beck said.

The concert takes place Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m.