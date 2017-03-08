Bayrakdarian at ArtSpring

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING

This Friday brings Isabel Bayrakdarian, a behemoth of Canada’s music scene, to ArtSpring’s stage.

One of Canada’s most celebrated opera stars, Bayrakdarian is the winner of too many awards to count. A small sample includes four Junos, the Marilyn Horne Foundation Competition Award and the Canada Council’s Virginia Parker Prize.

Bayrakdarian has gained a reputation for her beauty, style and presence as much as for her voice. It should also be noted, amidst her prima donna praise, that Bayrakdarian holds a degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Toronto, and a doctorate from Wilfred Laurier University. She is currently a faculty member in the voice department at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Bayrakdarian will be singing at ArtSpring on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m., with a wine reception to follow the concert.