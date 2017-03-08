Browse: Home / Entertainment / Bayrakdarian at ArtSpring

Bayrakdarian at ArtSpring

By on March 8, 2017

www.isabelbayrakdarian.com Promotional photo for singer Isabel Bayrakdarian, who will perform at ArtSpring on Friday.
www.isabelbayrakdarian.com Promotional photo for singer Isabel Bayrakdarian, who will perform at ArtSpring on Friday. www.isabelbayrakdarian.com | Driftwood Gulf Islands Media

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING

This Friday brings Isabel Bayrakdarian, a behemoth of Canada’s music scene, to ArtSpring’s stage.

One of Canada’s most celebrated opera stars, Bayrakdarian is the winner of too many awards to count. A small sample includes four Junos, the Marilyn Horne Foundation Competition Award and the Canada Council’s Virginia Parker Prize.

Bayrakdarian has gained a reputation for her beauty, style and presence as much as for her voice. It should also be noted, amidst her prima donna praise, that Bayrakdarian holds a degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Toronto, and a doctorate from Wilfred Laurier University. She is currently a faculty member in the voice department at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Bayrakdarian will be singing at ArtSpring on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m., with a wine reception to follow the concert.

The rest of this story is available in the print or digital edition
of the Gulf Islands Driftwood newspaper.

Please click here to view subscription options.

Posted in | Tagged , , | Leave a response