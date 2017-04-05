Benson exhibit at Duthie

A huge crowd filled the Duthie Gallery for Saturday’s opening of painter Susan Benson’s exhibition of landscapes, and Portrait of an Island project sneak peak, with 82 portraits of a projected 160 islanders’ likenesses on display.

Benson’s landscapes, collectively titled Distant Glimpses, are pastel views of a drive across Canada from Ontario to B.C., and Salt Spring Island scenes. The landscapes are presented in an unusual format — a banner approach using both positive and negative space to depict a scene.

Picture a white canvas. Now envision a 12-centimetre band of landscape positioned horizontally about two fifths of the way down, with white space above and below. A couple of paintings actually have two bands of landscape, again with white space above and below each.

The landscapes are all about the limitations and strengths of how we see in today’s world.

In her artist statement, Benson noted that we look at things through windshields, computer screens, selfies and cell phones, and rarely examine the whole vista. We frame a screen with our eyes, instead of a big picture, and that visual process can tend to lift the screens’ content out of context.

Benson wanted to paint landscapes within today’s viewing esthetic rather than the more traditional whole-picture presentation.

“I wanted to do the landscapes in a way that you would look at them differently,” she explained.

Certainly, her landscape format may not be typical of Western art but it shares characteristics of Asian art, which often features panels depicting various views of a scene, or even a micro of a scene.

“I’ve always been interested in the simplicity of Asian art,” she said.

There is simplicity in Benson’s composition, but there is depth in execution, with complex colour layering and brush strokes. In Salt Spring Coast and Coast, strong vertical strokes evoke drama in a muted blue sky, cerulean ocean, dark green forest and the whites and greys of rock.

Benson said that she has always loved Degas’ vertical stroke technique in his pastels.

“They creative cohesiveness, and intensity.”

Mountain Roads reveals two visions of a trip through the mountains in one painting. In the first landscape, a highway is flanked by scrub forest, with purplish mountains rising in the distance. In the second, below an intervening band of white, the forest flattens, the mountains are alongside us, in darker purple and blue, and the road begins to curve. How we extend and distort what we see around us is one of Benson’s key themes in this painting and in Distant Glimpses.

Farm Roads Ontario is another double landscape featuring what we might see while travelling in a vehicle. These landscapes, painted in blues and yellows, were interesting to an Alberta girl like me because of the open spaces they depicted. A flat road, glorious wide-open fields, and yet, further down the road, a windbreak of trees and farm buildings await, providing human scale in big country.

For Manya Sadouski, who purchased this painting at the opening, “It’s a beautiful evocation of place, reminding me of so many drives in Ontario.”

When complete, Benson’s Portrait of an Island project will be displayed at Mahon Hall during February/March 2018. You’ll recognize some well-known island folks when you gaze at the wall of vibrant and engaging oil paintings, like Foxglove Farm and Garden Supply’s Chris and Marilyn Schmah, Alex Lyons of Al’s Falafel fame, and photographer David Borrowman.

Benson hails from the south of England where she graduated from Bristol’s West of England College of Art. But she and her lighting designer husband Michael Whitfield lived in Stratford, Ont. for years. She has had a long career as a costume and set designer, standing her in good stead while painting portraits.

“As a theatre designer, you are constantly observing people,” she said.

Elected to the Royal Academy of Arts in 1986, her paintings and designs are featured in the Portrait Gallery of Canada, National Arts Centre and Canadian Museum of Civilization.

Benson and her husband moved to Salt Spring six years ago, loving the place and its supporting fellow artists. Now she’s concentrating on painting.

“I miss the collaboration of the theatre, but I love painting,” she said.

You can see Benson’s art at Duthie Gallery until May 7.