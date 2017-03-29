Bread & Roses give recital

The next Tea à Tempo concert on Wednesday, April 5 features the vocal duo Bread and Roses, better known as Kevin Wilkie and Barbara Slater.

“The two Salt Spring islanders have long been appreciated for their many gifts, which they have generously shared with the community since moving to the island in 1979. Although they raised a family and built a successful business in the meantime, their busy lives did not hamper their enthusiasm and love of music,” a press release explains.

Wilkie and Slater began singing together when they first met. They have performed in musical theatre and with local choirs, and have sung at many benefits and celebrations. Wilkie is well known for his participation in the long-running Christmas with Scrooge, and Slater for her accomplishments as a ceremonial singer and song leader.

For a number of years they have collaborated in Ubuntu Sacred Song Circles, a global choir network founded by Shivon Robinson and Dennis Donnelly of the Gettin’ Higher Choir in Victoria, of which Slater is a member. The two artists have been leading song circles on Salt Spring since 2005.

During their April 5 performance, Bread and Roses will offer their favourite songs from four decades of singing and working together. They will be performing music in the folk and gospel traditions of North America and the British Isles, including favourites such as the traditional Mahri’s Wedding, I’ve Been Workin’ on the Railway, You’ve Got a Friend by Carole King, and many more.

The concert begins at 2:10 p.m. at All Saints By-the-Sea, with admission by donation, and is followed by optional tea and treats.