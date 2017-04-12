Brinkman raps on climate chaos

Even people who aren’t the slightest fan of rap music won’t want to miss the April 14 ArtSpring multi-media performance of Baba Brinkman’s Rap Guide to Climate Chaos.

The performance is part of an innovative fundraiser sponsored by the Community Energy Group, Transition Salt Spring and Salt Spring Forum to raise money and awareness for the Pull Together Campaign.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. in the ArtSpring lobby with a social, home-made goodies, refreshments and a silent auction with art, services and other fundraising surprises.

Baba Brinkman is the world’s only “peer- reviewed science rap artist.” Through poignant visuals, rap, music and spoken-word poetry, Brinkman leads a smart, funny and compelling mash-up of climate change research, pop culture and call-to-arms. The show content was actually vetted by the climate science adviser to former president Obama, and Bill Nye says that “It rocks!”

Called “an artist at the top of his game,” Brinkman has wowed crowds from New York City to Edinburgh. His performance at the 2015 Paris Climate Conference was widely acknowledged as a milestone in science communications. His shows appeal to a wide spectrum of audiences and have been described as “raucous rap entertainment, for those who may not like rap.”

All profits from the event will be donated to the RavenTrust campaign in support of First Nations legal challenges to the Kinder Morgan pipeline and tanker expansion projects.

Tickets are available through ArtSpring.