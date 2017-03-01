Campbell earns Freedom to Read Award

Salt Spring-based journalist and author Deborah Campbell has been named the recipient of the 2017 Freedom to Read Award.

The announcement was made Monday by The Writers’ Union of Canada, a national organization representing more than 2,000 professional authors of books.

TWUC presents the Freedom to Read Award annually during Freedom to Read Week in recognition of work that is passionately supportive of free expression. Past recipients include Mohamed Fahmy, Janine Fuller and Lawrence Hill.

“I’m thrilled by this award. Freedom to read is so basic and yet it’s under siege,” Campbell told the Driftwood. “Writing, and a common agreement on the facts, are threatened by the post-truth world we live in now. We’re seeing international efforts to curtail freedom of speech and the press, half of reporting jobs have disappeared since 2008, and we’re part of the problem because we’ve become addicted to gadgets that deliver us free content.”