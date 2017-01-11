Diverse images shared

The Salt Spring Photo Club show in the ArtSpring lobby this month is a great place to see how different people can use more or less the same tools to produce completely unique forms of expression.

Some of the most interesting works on display are not just technically sound or reproduce a pretty scene but have something that requires the viewer to spend a little longer thinking about exactly what is in the frame and how it got there.

Anna McColm proves the power of digital layering when it’s done sensitively with The Past in the Present. A wide view of a beach camp on the Brooks Peninsula as seen from the water is backed by another shot of towering, weathered Haida welcoming poles from Gwaii Haanas Park.

Many more interesting photos from multiple other club members are part of the show, which can be viewed during regular hours and before shows through to the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 31.