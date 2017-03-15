Duo performs Friday

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING

On Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m., Kai Gleusteen and Catherine Ordronneau bring the magic of “the Russians” to ArtSpring’s stage.

With Gleusteen on violin and Ordronneau on piano, this virtuoso husband and wife team presents a passionate and dramatic evening of classics by Russian composers, including Stravinsky, Shostakovitch, Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky. A tasting from Garry Oaks Winery precedes Friday evening’s show.

Kai Gleusteen, born and raised in Calgary, began classical violin at the age of five. Climbing a ladder of recognition in national competitions, the 17-year-old Gleusteen went on to win first place in the Commonwealth Concerto Competition in Australia, followed by the prestigious Skene Award in Scotland. In the early ‘90s, Gleusteen moved to Europe and for nine years ensconced himself in the world of Western orchestral music before returning to Canada.

A skilled pianist since her childhood, Ordronneau earned the place of highest distinction at the Conservatory in Rouen and later the Concert Award at the École Normale de Musique in Paris.

Ordronneau and Gleusteen have been performing as a duo since 1999, and have jointly released two CDs. They’ve appeared together on CBC Radio and the television program Classical Now.

According to the Calgary Herald, “Both performers are exceptional musicians. Elegant, they played with intensity and unmistakable commitment to the music, searching out the most exquisite ways to shape and phrase melodies.”