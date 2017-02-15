Fines and Platt at folk club

As a veteran of the North American blues and folk circuits, Rick Fines engages audiences with captivating songs, diverse guitar stylings and his signature vocal growl.

Fines’ storied career has seen him working in stellar collaboration and as a successful solo act. First gaining attention as part of the legendary Jackson Delta, he’s since released four solo albums, another with his own Rick Fines Trio and a critically acclaimed disc with fellow troubadour Suzie Vinnick.

Jackson Delta received both Juno and Handy award nominations. His partnership with Vinnick garnered a Maple Blues Songwriter of the Year Award. On his own, he’s pulled in two more Maple Blues Awards (for Solo Act of the Year), as well as another eight nominations.

Fines plays at the Salt Spring Folk Club on Monday, Feb. 20, along with Roly Platt.

The opening act is The Buck Dodgers Stringband from Salt Spring’s south end, featuring Appalachian old-time fiddle tunes with Greg Duckett on fiddle, Matt Lacarte on mandolin, Catherine Black on banjo, Kelly Sherwin on upright bass and Dan Howlett on guitar.

The show starts at 7 p.m., with doors open at 6 p.m. for season ticket holders and 6:15 p.m. for the rest of the crowd.

Tickets are at Stuff & Nonsense and SS Books.