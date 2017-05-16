Gamelan Alligator Joy at ArtSpring

Salt Spring audiences will have the chance to witness an eclectic and sonically adventurous musical theatre/philosophical spectacle this Sunday afternoon, when Gamelan Alligator Joy performs at ArtSpring.

Gamelan Alligator Joy is the chamber ensemble of Vancouver’s Gamelan Madu Sari — a group known for playing both new and traditional music composed for Javanese orchestral instruments. They are currently touring Ventriloquial Investigations, described as “composer Michael O’Neill’s answer to the operatic works of Robert Ashley and the mysteries of Plato’s cave.”

The musical theatre performance combines ventriloquist’s puppet, live interactive projections by Sammy Chien and intercultural music by Gamelan Alligator Joy.

As a reviewer notes, “It is part multimedia live visuals, part philosophical discourse, part new-music masterpiece . . . Fantastical stage design by Andreas Kahre, along with Chien’s digital projections and some clever electronic interventions lend extra depth to O’Neill’s enchanting and poetic performance.”

The show is at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.