GISS Improv gives final show

A group of six talented GISS teens and their inspiring coach are joining 19 other improv teams from across Canada to compete at the national finals of the Canadian Improv Games in Ottawa.

The GISS Senior Improv Team achieved this honour after winning the Vancouver Island regional improv competition. Although the team has travelled to Ottawa on the wild card slot twice, it has been 10 years since they last hoisted the trophy at Vancouver Island finals and they faced stiff competition with well-established programs.

“It’s a rich and competitive region with consistently talented teams,” said teacher Jason Donaldson.

For the kids, it’s all about working with their friends and sharing well-earned moments on the stage.

“Every time we compete in the improv games, it’s not really about winning, it’s about getting the chance to play again,” explained team member Fiona Pirie. “Performing at the national tournament means we got to play almost every chance possible and we are so excited to represent the Gulf Islands in Ottawa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The team leaves the island on Sunday, April 16 so they can fly out “at an ungodly hour” on Monday morning. Choosing a “milk run” flight saved them considerable funds. They arrive Monday night and are slated to compete on the last day of semi-final rounds, Friday, April 21.

Finals will take place on Saturday, April 22. The competition will be live streamed so fans can watch from home computers.

Funds for the trip are considerable and the team is raising money in the way it knows best: putting on hilarious, thought-provoking and unpredictable improv shows on Mayne and Pender islands as well as the finale at ArtSpring on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

They will offer a ‘What’s in the Box?’ raffle at the Mayne and Pender shows and a silent auction and larger raffle at the ArtSpring performance In addition, funds can be donated through fundrazor.com/gissimprov.