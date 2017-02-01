GISS musicians brilliant

Expectations are always high when posters go up for a GISS Music show, and when they run for one night only, tickets sell out fast.

Mad World on Jan. 24 at ArtSpring theatre was no exception and the appreciative sold-out audience showed their love for the music with thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

Almost all of the 18 selections were original compositions or arrangements by students with the exception of five imaginative covers. Students ranged from Grade 9 through 12 and the level of experience and professionalism on stage was remarkable throughout.

The GISS choirs are notably outstanding and performed with incredible intonation, phrasing, control and musicality. There is enormous depth in both choirs and this was demonstrated by the wide number of soloists throughout the evening, all handling the spotlight with poise and courage. In a cappella music, singers must sing both as one and as soloists, with intense attention to detail and acute awareness at all times of the ensemble. The students showed an amazing understanding of this and their performances were breathtaking.