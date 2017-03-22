Lend Me a Tenor opens

Island theatre audiences can look forward to some much-needed comedy this spring when Salt Spring Community Theatre presents its take on the masterful farce Lend Me a Tenor.

Opening Friday, March 31 at Mahon Hall with dates across two extended weekends, the play promises to be just what the doctor ordered after a gruelling winter filled with bad weather and worse global politics. The winner of three Tony Awards and four Drama Desk Awards, the madcap script by Ken Ludwig has been called “a masterpiece” and “one of the funniest comedies ever written.”

The play is set in 1934 on the 10th anniversary of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company. The world famous tenor “Il Stupendo” is set to appear as Otello for a special one-night-only performance when the farce-dependent accidents, misunderstandings and cases of mistaken identity ensue.

“He arrives and things go pear-shaped. Really, it’s about how they manage the situation,” director Damian Inwood explained.

Shows run at 7:30 p.m. March 31 and April 1, and again from Thursday, April 6 though Saturday, April 8. One matinee is offered Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are available through ArtSpring.