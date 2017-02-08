Dancers set to thrill

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING

From prolific Isadora and FANS Tribute Award winner Jennifer Mascall comes a new choreographic work at the ignition point of dance and design, The Outliner.

The performance takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. on ArtSpring’s stage, with a talkback with the artists following the performance.

Jennifer Mascall, one of Vancouver’s most unique creative forces, has been coming to Salt Spring since the early 1980s, both as a performer and a teacher. Her company, MascallDance, previously presented Traces of Emily Carr at ArtSpring.

In The Outliner, MascallDance creates a suspended and magical kingdom inhabited by fantastical beings and unexpected events. Each choreography features a dancer wearing an architecturally devised costume: some appear like creatures, others like contraptions. All use surprising objects (branches, poles) as extensions of their bodies as they dance.

In addition to bringing us The Outliner, Jennifer Mascall will teach a public dance workshop on Sunday, Feb. 12. In the Heart to Heart Workshop, from 2 to 4 p.m. on ArtSpring’s stage, Mascall will guide participants through an exploration of the heart system, including the arterial and venous systems, through the medium of dance. Everyone 16 years of age and older is invited to attend, not just experienced dancers.

Tickets to The Outliner and Heart to Heart workshop are available through ArtSpring.