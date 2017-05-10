Mixed emotions in shell images

A new exhibition of photomontage art is on display in the ArtSpring lobby throughout the month of May.

Called See Shells, the new images are the latest work by Sam Lightman, whose art has graced the ArtSpring lobby and other venues on Salt Spring and elsewhere over the last several years.

The exhibition presents 25 images of shells in various depictions, some light-hearted and whimsical, others murky and dark.

“The work reflects my mixed emotions about shells and their living environment,” said Lightman. “The shells themselves present tremendous variety, stunning beauty and incredible design, but the deteriorating state of the environment they come from sometimes calls for another, less optimistic, approach to their presentation.”

Eschewing the coffee-table-book approach to shell photography, Lightman has managed to cast the shells he presents in a wide variety of unusual and thought-provoking meditations.