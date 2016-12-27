Raffi concerts at ArtSpring

Raffi, the internationally known entertainer who lives on Salt Spring Island, is continuing his 40th-anniversary tour this year, and gifting his home community with two special shows on Sunday, Jan. 8.

They will run at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at ArtSpring.

The year 2016 marked the 40th anniversary of the release of Raffi’s first and still best-selling album called Singable Songs for the Very Young.

Raffi is a singer, songwriter, producer, author, lecturer and tireless advocate for children. He is best known for his work as a children’s entertainer whose string of gold and platinum-selling recordings in North America includes his classic song Baby Beluga.

Tickets for the Salt Spring events are available at ArtSpring and Salt Spring Books.