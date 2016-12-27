Browse: Home / Entertainment / Raffi concerts at ArtSpring

Raffi concerts at ArtSpring

By on December 27, 2016

Singer, songwriter, producer, author and children’s advocate Raffi will give two concerts celebrating the 40th anniversary of his first album, Singable Songs for the Very Young.
Raffi, the internationally known entertainer who lives on Salt Spring Island, is continuing his 40th-anniversary tour this year, and gifting his home community with two special shows on Sunday, Jan. 8.

They will run at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at ArtSpring.

The year 2016 marked the 40th anniversary of the release of Raffi’s first and still best-selling album called Singable Songs for the Very Young.

Raffi is a singer, songwriter, producer, author, lecturer and tireless advocate for children. He is best known for his work as a children’s entertainer whose string of gold and platinum-selling recordings in North America includes his classic song Baby Beluga.

Tickets for the Salt Spring events are available at ArtSpring and Salt Spring Books.

