Ripple Effect makes waves

Seeing could be called “seaing” for the Ripple Effect exhibition at the Salt Spring Gallery in downtown Ganges until June 25.

Ripple Effect, a collection of paintings, ceramics, glass, sculpture, textiles, jewelry and photography by 27 Salt Spring artists, explores our relationship to local waters.

Honouring an underlying theme of Making Art Work for the Salish Sea, the show’s artists will donate at least 25 per cent of an artwork sale to the Raincoast Conservation Foundation’s efforts on behalf of the southern resident orca whales. A second and different show, Ripple Effect 2, will run from June 29 to July 30.

Salt Spring Gallery board president Lisa Lipsett said Ripple Effect arose from converging themes: artistic exploration of our connection to the water, and the Orca Soundings art project, which uses wooden whale sculptures to animate the last 78 southern resident orcas and urge action in their support. On May 28, Orca Soundings will join the Walk 4 the Salish Sea in Vancouver.

Each Ripple Effect artist has used their medium imaginatively to depict life in the Salish Sea.