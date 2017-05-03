Sea to Seed Tour hits islands

The Sea to Seed Tour is making its way through the Gulf Islands this month, with stops at Mayne, Galiano and Salt Spring.

Undertaken by Overgrow the System, island events combine concerts by amazing musicians and the sharing of food, stories and knowledge about localized food systems, ethical farming, seed saving and community building.

Since 2013, a crew of musicians, farmers, filmmakers, writers and photographers have participated in the Sea to Seed Tour.

The Mayne Island event is a community potluck and concert on Tuesday, May 9 at Mayne Island Community Centre, from 4 to 9 p.m.

On Galiano, a concert will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Grand Central.

Featured musicians are Rising Appalachia, Dustin Thomas, The Tailor and Peia.

Salt Spring events (Friday, May 12) have already sold out.

More info plus tickets are available at overgrowthesystem.org.