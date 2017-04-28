Shay Kuebler presents Glory

Shay Kuebler’s raw, acrobatic array of mixed-martial arts, dance and theatre called Glory hits the ArtSpring stage on Wednesday, May 3.

Kuebler’s Radical System Art, a Vancouver-based company of six bold and dynamic performers, enacts the epic battles of childhood and the glorification of violence in a remarkable production.

“Transforming the stage into a playground, Glory pushes the audience to question the purpose and reasoning of violent material in society through visceral and impactful choreography,” states a press release from ArtSpring.

Kuebler addresses themes “such as film violence and the way we beautify or glorify it; one recurring scene finds a victim in a horror movie trying to outrun someone chasing him. Glory also plays with our ideas of voyeurism, with a TV monitor and multiple projections replaying what we see on stage.”

“I want to make accessible work that can also be artistic and take people on an unexpected journey,” states Kuebler. “I want to draw people that don’t necessarily go to the theatre. That’s critical to me. It has to be dance with a purpose.”

Kuebler has a versatile dance background in hip hop, jazz, tap, contemporary and ballet. He continues to develop his artistic practice through travel and intensive study in music, theatre, dance and martial arts in Brazil, Japan and China, among other activities.

Wednesday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The public is also invited to join performers from Radical System Art for a dance intensive on Tuesday, May 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration details are at artspring.ca.